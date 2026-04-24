Ole Miss Football Receiving Early Contributions From This Coveted True Freshman

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a pivotal offseason in the Magnolia State with the program winding down Spring Camp in April.

In what has emerged as a critical stretch for Golding and the new-look roster, the coaching staff has seen significant development from the newcomers on roster.

Ole Miss reeled in the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America with buzz surrounding the fresh faces, but there are returning pieces that will elevate the program to new heights - spearheaded by Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, and Deuce Alexander on offense.

“At the end of the day, I just wanted to leave my mark and leave my legacy at Ole Miss,” said Alexander, the team’s new No. 1 wide receiver. “When it came down to making my decision, it was like, there was no point in leaving. Why leave here? I’ve got everything I need here, everything I want.

“The coaches love me. The new coaches came in, even during the playoffs, and they were still showing me love. They were trying to stay out of the way, but they still showed me how much they valued me.

“Coach Golding is a great guy. I mess with him. I mess with his energy and everything he does. And playing with John David Baker, the way he talks and the way he coaches, I just love it. So there was no point in leaving.”

But there are newcomers to keep tabs on with true freshman defensive back Dorian Barney emerging as a name to know, according to Golding.

“Dorian Barney has been a pleasant surprise for us. I’d be a surprised if he didn’t have a big role for us," Golding revealed during Spring Camp.

“Dorian Barney has been a pleasant surprise for us. I’d be a surprised if he didn’t have a big role for us.”



-Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding pic.twitter.com/0S5sXbHoWP — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) April 21, 2026

The 6-foot, 185-pounder out of Carrollton (Ga.) flipped his commitment away from the Michigan Wolverines to the Ole Miss Rebels last fall where Golding and Co. inked him in December.

From there, Barney arrived in Oxford as an early-enrollee in January where he's quickly made his presence felt.

Now, as the offseason rolls on, all eyes are on the young cornerback that continues generating significant buzz across Spring Camp.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks Among Contenders for Elite WR

Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Battling for Top WR

Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Reveals Definitive Statement on Remaining With Rebels

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.