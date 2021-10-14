Ole Miss Football Recruits on Rosters of 35th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic

Seven Rebel commitments and multiple targets will play in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic in December

On Saturday, December 11, a border rivalry will be renewed.

On campus at the University of Southern Mississippi, the 35th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic goes down. Team Mississippi is looking to bounce back on home turf after its 2020 loss.

The Mississippi squad has taken each of the three games in Hattiesburg (2015, 2017, and 2019) and will look to make it four straight against Alabama's best later this year.

Mississippi's roster was released last week while Alabama's came out on Wednesday, with plenty of future Ole Miss Rebels donning either roster.

Of course, the home state has the majority of Rebel football commitments on board to play in the game. It includes all six of the high school prospects committed to Lane Kiffin's program within state lines at this time.

IDL Zxavian Harris, Madison (Miss) Germantown

DB Marquez Dortch, Lucedale (Miss.) George County

OT Bryson Hurst, Gautier (Miss.) High School

OT Jacarius Clayton, Tupelo (Miss.) High School

WR Jeremiah Dillon, Tylerstown (Miss.) High School

WR Larry Simmons, Moss Point (Miss.) High School

On the Alabama side, one of the most recent commitments made the cut in the speedy Jarell Stinson. The Opelika (Ala.) High School star plays both ways at the prep level but was listed as a defensive back, where he will play at Ole Miss when the roster was released Wednesday.

A notable snub list is expansive given the profile of each state growing over time, but the omission of Pike Road (Ala.) High School running back Quinshon Judkins is tough to overlook. A prolific running back earning all-state nods as a junior, Judkins committed to Ole Miss over Notre Dame and Auburn last month.

Potential future Rebels made the cut on each list, including the top-ranked prospect in Mississippi, Khamauri Rogers, the Miami commitment who will make an official visit to Ole Miss for the LSU game next weekend. Fellow defensive target Trevion Williams, currently committed to Florida State, also made the Mississippi roster.

Alabama beat Mississippi last December 19-7 in Montgomery. The series started in 1988 with Alabama winning three overtimes 24-21. The 34th game improved Alabama’s record in 23-11 overall.

Ellisville (Miss.) South Jones High School football coach Todd Breland will lead the Mississippi team while Adamsville (Ala.) Minor coach Adrian Abrams will head up the Alabama staff.

