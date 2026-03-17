Ole Miss Football Reveals Return of Fan Favorite Event Ahead of Spring Camp

OXFORD, Miss. – As part of an exciting weekend in Oxford, Ole Miss Football will welcome fans to the Manning Center to secure autographs from football players with the hosting of Meet The Rebels Day on Saturday, April 25.

Admission will be free for the event, which is tentatively set to begin at 9:30 a.m. In addition to player autographs, fans will hear from head coach Pete Golding and other Ole Miss coaches during a Q&A program.

Later that Saturday, the Rebel baseball team will host Georgia in game two of their weekend series at 1 p.m. In addition, the annual Double Decker Arts Festival will be staged on the Oxford Square throughout the weekend.

Detailed fan information for Meet The Rebels Day, including VIP opportunities through The Grove Collective, will be announced in the weeks ahead. Ole Miss will begin spring football drills on March 27, and practices are closed to the public. There will not be a spring game.

CBS Sports' Question: How noticeable are the changes under Pete Golding?

"Pete Golding proved himself worthy of the head coaching gig at Ole Miss because of how the Rebels performed under the then-interim coach in the CFP. How Golding adjusts to key departures at receiver and along the defensive line will be the question this spring.

"Five new defensive linemen and five receivers from the portal are on campus to help offset the departures of the Rebels' two leading receivers and destructive pass rusher Princewill Umanmielen."

Once Lane Kiffin revealed his intentions of departing Ole Miss, athletics director Keith Carter quickly pivoted to Golding as the new full-time shot-caller of the program where he's immediately made his presence felt.

"The locker room is so fragile, as we all know," Walker Jones, the executive director of the Grove Collective, said to ESPN. "This is the ultimate team sport, and there's no bigger team sport than football [with] so many personalities, so many moving parts.

"You had to hire the guy that can keep the locker room and the coaching staff in sync. It was such a unique situation, first of its kind. There's no blueprint for it."

Now, all eyes are on Year 1 under Golding as he prepares for his inaugural season in Oxford as the shot-caller of the program.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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