Ole Miss Football's College Football Playoff Odds Skyrocket Alongside Oregon Ducks
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain firmly in the College Football Playoff race as the program looks to make history in 2025.
After a red-hot start to the season, Kiffin and Co. enter Week 11 with an 8-1 record with the program's College Football Playoff odds increasing by the day.
“I really hadn’t thought much about that. This isn’t coach speak. I really don’t, because it’s still so early and so much left to play,” Kiffin said about the College Football Playoff this week.
“I hadn’t thought about that, but probably that would be the part I’d look less about where we are and more of that just to see, OK, are they actually going to pay as much attention that we were told they are going to now?"
The selection committee revealed the initial College Football Playoff Rankings Top-25 on Tuesday with Ole Miss remaining squarely in the Top-10.
The College Football Playoff Rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Ole Miss
7. BYU
8. Texas Tech
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Texas
12. Oklahoma
13. Utah
14. Virginia
15. Louisville
16. Vanderbilt
17. Georgia Tech
18. Miami
19. USC
20. Iowa
21. Michigan
22. Missouri
23. Washington
24. Pittsburgh
25. Tennessee
Following the reveal of the Top-25, the "what if" College Football Playoff bracket was revealed if the Playoff started today.
College Football Bracket Based on Rankings:
First-Round Byes:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Texas A&M Aggies
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
First-Round Matchups:
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 12 Memphis
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Virginia
No. 7 BYU vs. No. 10 Notre Dame
No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Oregon
Quarterfinals Round:
No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8/9 Winner
No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 7 /10 winner
No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 6/11 Winner
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 5/12 winner
The Ole Miss Rebels remain squarely in the race after coming in as the No. 6 seed in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.
Now, with games against The Citadel, Florida, and Mississippi State remaining on the docket, all eyes are on the Ole Miss Rebels as they look to make program history and reach the College Football Playoff.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.