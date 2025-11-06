Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Holds Strong Odds For Florida Gators Job Opening
The coaching carousel is in full swing this fall with Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin firmly in the spotlight as the 2025 season winds down.
Kiffin has been tied to the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers gigs, but it remains to be seen what the Ole Miss decision-maker will do - whether it be stay in Oxford or bolt for another SEC program.
It's no secret Kiffin is in high demand with a three-team battle between Ole Miss, Florida and LSU set to take place down the stretch in 2025, but the odds are in one program's favor.
Along with BetOnline, Kalshi - a predictive odds market for sports and current events - has Kiffin as a significant favorite for the Florida Gators job.
Kiffin has a 47 percent chance to be named the new Florida coach, according to Kalshi, with Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz sitting at second with a 21 percent chance.
"When fired Billy Napier over a week ago, the prevailing thought among many was that the Gators would be viewed as one of the top jobs available this cycle," On3's Pete Nakos detailed on Oct. 28. "And that remains true, but with the LSU job open, Florida will now face significant competition in its pursuit to land Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.
"The Gators, Tigers and Rebels are headed toward a three-way battle for Kiffin. And that comes with Ole Miss being favored in every remaining game and on track to make their first College Football Playoff appearance. That makes for an unclear timeline for when Kiffin could be available."
The Latest Odds (Nov. 5):
Kiffin: -150
Drinkwitz: +120
Fisch: +600
Franklin: +900
Lea: +1200
Key: +1600
Dillingham: +1600
Brohm: +2000
Kiffin sits with the No. 1 odds to become the next head coach of the Florida Gators, but with a contract extension on the table at Ole Miss, it remains unknown what the future holds.
Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter has been speaking with Kiffin's agent as the two discuss an extension, but with nothing signed to this point, the Rebels' decision-maker's future is unknown.
"Of course I've been talking with Jimmy (Sexton) and I'm going to be proactive with working out a deal with Lane and Jimmy," Ole Miss AD Keith Carter told the Ole Miss Spirit last month. "I'd love to get something done like Indiana did with Curt Cignetti before the silly season starts.
"We'll see. I believe Lane's happy here, but you never know what can happen with coaches. That's why I'm being proactive in this process."
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.