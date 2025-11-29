Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Preparing to Make Decision Between Rebels, LSU Tigers
The Lane Kiffin sweepstakes will have a winner on Saturday with the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers emerging as the pair of finalists down the stretch.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) has navigated a historic season in Oxford with the program cementing its status as a College Football Playoff contender, but it's Kiffin's future that has stolen headlines.
“Hats off to Lane Kiffin for blocking the noise out, and for this team getting their 11th win. And, everybody’s going to say a bunch of noise about what Lane should or should not do, here’s what I know, Kev: In life, success creates opportunities,” ESPN's Booger McFarland said.
“He’s got (three consecutive) 10-win seasons at Ole Miss. He’s got an 11-win season (this year). His ability to be successful there has created opportunities for him,” McFarland continued.
“Whatever choice he decides, he’s earned that right to make that decision. And, so good for Lane. More importantly, good for Ole Miss, because they clinched the spot, in my opinion, in the Playoff.”
Now, Saturday will bring a decision between Ole Miss and LSU with all eyes set to be on a decision that will send shockwaves across the college football scene.
“One of the biggest decisions of his life,” Smith said at halftime of Friday’s Lone Star Showdown between Texas and Texas A&M. “He doesn’t know yet, whether he’s going to go to LSU or stay at Ole Miss.
"And it’s an incredibly complex decision for him that, to me, in all the conversations I’ve had with him, comes down to one fundamental variable: Can he win a national championship somewhere else vs. can he win one at Ole Miss?
“I’m told the decision here will come [Saturday], but is expected to come later in the day. [Friday night], he’s over in Tupelo at his son Knox’s state semifinal high school football game.
So the thought is that meeting will happen later in the day [Saturday] and we should have a resolution to this sometime [Saturday] evening.”
