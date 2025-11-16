Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Receives Shocking Prediction Amid Coaching Carousel
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has emerged as the hottest candidate on the coaching carousel with multiple premier job openings across America.
No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC) has pieced together a strong 2025 campaign with the program firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation, but the headlines surround Kiffin's future in Oxford.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are calling Kiffin with the pair of SEC programs looking to lure the Rebels' decision-maker out of the Magnolia State.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” said ESPN's Pete Thamel. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends."
Kiffin has remained mum on his future to this point - despite emerging as the No. 1 candidate for both the Florida and LSU gigs - where he's focused on leading Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff.
“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said this week of his future. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.
"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired.
"So, I ain’t figured all that out. I’m trying to keep our winning streak, get to 8-0 at home.”
Now, the predictions are rolling in surrounding where Kiffin will coach in 2026. Will he remain in Oxford with Ole Miss? Will he depart for LSU or Florida?
PFF's Max Chadwick made his pick on where Kiffin will coach next fall.
PFF's Max Chadwick Calls His Shot:
"Lane Kiffin is the belle of the ball in this coaching carousel, as his name has been linked to the LSU, Florida and even New York Giants vacancies," Chadwick wrote on Nov. 14. "While it’s certainly possible that he remains at Ole Miss, he did recently give an eye-opening answer at a press conference when describing what makes a coaching job attractive:
“'The size of stadiums, traditions, Heismans and national championships. Then your location to talent.'
"LSU fits that description to a T and is arguably a top-five job in the sport," Chadwick added. "If Kiffin does decide to leave Oxford, this is the most attractive (college) job on the market."
The Kalshi Prediction: LSU Edition
What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events - Buy and sell Event Contracts.
Lane Kiffin: 24 percent
Jon Sumrall: 17 percent
Nick Saban: 16 percent
Kiffin holds a 24 percent chance to be named the next head coach of the LSU Tigers, but it remains second to Florida where he sits at a 52 percent chance to take over the Gators.
With Kiffin's future in Oxford remaining a hot topic, all eyes are on the Ole Miss decision maker amid a three-team race for his services.
