Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Trolls Brian Kelly, LSU Tigers After Massive Win
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are 5-0 to start the season with the program capturing a significant SEC win on Saturday against the LSU Tigers.
Behind another monster performance from signal-caller Trinidad Chambliss, the Rebels sit atop the Southeastern Conference after taking down the Bayou Bengals at Vaught-Hemingway.
A matchup that delivered a myriad of storylines leading into it, Kiffin and Co. now get the last laugh after winning in Oxford to remain with an unblemished record.
"He was pretty emotional afterwards, said I love you and all these things. It's just a really cool story, a short guy from D2 against Nussmeier and the mighty Tigers. I'm just happy for him," Kiffin said of Chambliss after the game.
But after Kiffin addressed the media and discussed how proud he was of his program, the Ole Miss shot-caller took to social media to troll LSU head coach Brian Kelly.
During Kelly's weekly radio show, he guaranteed a victory in Week 5 over the Ole Miss Rebels.
"We're looking forward to it. We're going to keep that Magnolia Trophy right here in Baton Rouge right where it deserves to be and our guys are excited for the opportunity," Kelly said.
For Kiffin, he took a snapshot of the quote and immediately ran to social media to troll Kelly.
Kiffin has become the most social media savvy head coaches in college football where he once again took a shot at an opposing coach.
With Ole Miss now sitting at 5-0, the Rebels' decision-maker has an opportunity to continue lifting the program and reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in his career.
"We've dreamed of moments like this. We took those steps in our life to be where we are, and we have no one to thank but God. You have to be grateful for everything you put in," Ole Miss safety Wydett Williams said after the game.
No. 13 Ole Miss will utilize an open date in Week 6 before returning to action in Week 7 against the Washington State Cougars.
