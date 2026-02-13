Trinidad Chambliss Ruling Sets Stage For Major Clashes Against LSU and Texas in 2026

In a heavyweight fight with the NCAA, Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction on Thursday following Judge Robert Whitwell's ruling.

After spending over seven hours in the Calhoun County Courthouse in Pittsboro (Miss.), the ruling came in favor of Ole Miss and Chambliss where he is currently eligible for the 2026 season with all eyes on the Rebels amid a chaotic offseason.

Judge Whitwell revealed in his lengthy decision that the NCAA “breached its duty of good faith and acted in bad faith” in denying Chambliss a medical redshirt for the 2022 season when he was at Ferris State - setting the stage for the Rebels' signal-caller to be granted an injunction against the NCAA.

Chambliss will be one of the top returning players in college football after throwing 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025, while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores; fueling the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

"We are excited for Trinidad and grateful to Judge Whitwell for making the right decision today. We appreciate the thoughtful consideration given to this matter and for the court's recognition of the circumstances surrounding Trinidad's case," Ole Miss Athletics wrote via X.

"We believe this outcome affirms what we have maintained throughout this process that Trinidad deserves the opportunity to compete and complete his collegiate career on the field."

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, with Chambliss currently eligible for the 2026 season, the stage is set for the Ole Miss Rebels to once again make a College Football Playoff run led by the one-two punch of Chambliss and All-American running back Kewan Lacy on offense.

Lacy was one of the best rushers in the nation all season long for the 13-2 Rebels - holding a season line of 306 attempts for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns.

“You see what Kewan is made of, what this team is made of,” Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro told On3 Sports following the season-ending loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“It’s the reason so many guys are going to be back next year. We’re going to build on this.”

Ole Miss has showdowns against the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, and Georgia Bulldogs on the docket in 2026 with the stage now set for what's to come with Chambliss back under center.

“God has been so good to me and this team,” said Chambliss last month following a College Football Playoff run. “It’s been a great ride. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other people, whether it’s coaches, players, people in the offices. It’s just been a great ride.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: