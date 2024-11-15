Ole Miss Football's Pooh Paul Earns Top PFF Grade Among Power 4 Linebackers
The Ole Miss Rebels have had ups and downs in their 2024 season, but one consistent positive has been junior linebacker Chris "Pooh” Paul Jr.
Paul, a transfer from Arkansas, is in his first season with the Rebels, but he has made a huge impact on a vastly-improved defense this fall.
He has been a wrecking ball sideline-to-sideline for the Rebels this season, recording a team-leading 74 total tackles (44 solo tackles), placing him third in the SEC. Paul has also posted 10 tackles for loss, six pass deflections and a fumble recovery so far in this campaign.
These totals put his grade from Pro Football Focus higher than any other linebacker in a Power Four conference, according to PFF on X.
Paul's whopping 91.0 PFF grade puts him ahead of some notable linebackers such as projected second-rounder Jay Higgins of Iowa and young star Austin Romaine from Kansas State.
Paul has also been electric on the field along with playing well. TJ Dottery spoke on how Paul affects the rest of the team and makes them better.
“I think Pooh makes me better,” Dottery said following Ole Miss' win over Georgia. “The tenacity he brings, I have no choice but to match it.”
Paul and the rest of the Rebels have a bye week on Saturday as they come off one of the biggest wins in program history last weekend. This bye week gives them extra rest as they prepare for their final two games of the season against Florida and Mississippi State.
Kickoff between Florida and Ole Miss on Nov. 23 is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.