Pooh Paul Brings Strong 'Game Day' Mentality to Ole Miss Rebels Defense
OXFORD -- The Ole Miss Rebels took care of business on Saturday night in a 52-13 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles, and once again leading the way on defense was linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr.
Paul led the team in tackles with 10 (seven solo), tallied 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss in the win. He has shown an ability to wreak havoc on opposing offenses so far this year, and that was especially evident with fellow linebacker TJ Dottery sidelined with an injury on Saturday.
Head coach Lane Kiffin said that Dottery probably could have played against Georgia Southern, but the staff elected to hold him out. Paul then took that opportunity to shine, and it's games like this that drew the Rebel coaching staff to his talents when he previously suited up for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
"I thought the defense did really well, led by [Paul]," Kiffin said postgame. "As you mentioned, TJ out, Jared Ivey out...Pooh Paul stepped up like he has done, and that's what he had done against us at Arkansas.
"That's why we were excited about getting him. He plays great on game days and shows up. Outside of his late hit penalties that he seems to get, he does a really good job."
Paul has said multiple times this season that he plays every down of football like it's his last, and that serves as his motivation through games. But he is also attempting to hold himself to the standard set by the rest of the Ole Miss defense, an attitude of success that has been in place throughout the offseason and early portions of this campaign.
"I feel like I reach the standard of the defense, how they laid it out to me when I first got here," Paul said postgame. "'Fast and physical,' that's our motto. I just feel like I've been trying to uphold that standard when I'm out there on the field each and every play."
His presence has certainly been felt through four games. Not only did he lead the team statistically on Saturday, but he also leads in total tackles for the season (29) and tackles for loss (six), and he is tied for the team lead in sacks with two.
Paul has already proven at his previous stop that he can play in the SEC, but he will get his first taste of conference action as a Rebel on Saturday when Ole Miss hosts Kentucky. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.