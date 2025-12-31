Ole Miss Football's Trinidad Chambliss Sends Bold Message Before Georgia Showdown

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC), coming off a dominant first-round win against Tulane, will take on the No. 3 Georgia in a rematch in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The Rebels will look to avenge their only loss of the season on one of college football's biggest stages in New Orleans

Assistant coach Joe Judge, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, receiver Deuce Alexander, receiver De'Zhaun Stribling and offensive lineman Patrick Kutas all met with the media in Oxford over the weekend to preview Thursday's 7 p.m. kickoff in New Orleans.

During their first meeting of the season back in October, the Rebels scored a touchdown on the first five drives of the game, but were unable to put up any points in the fourth quarter in 43-35 loss.

"We definitely have to finish the whole game and that starts with me," Chambliss said. "I have to focus on executing my throws and ending series with points. I've got to a better job in the fourth quarter and finishing games."

Georgia hasn't allowed more than 21 points in a game since their previous meeting with the Rebels, including a dominant performance in the SEC Championship against Alabama in which they limited the Crimson Tide to just seven rushing yards.

Chambliss finished the first matchup 19-for-36, with 263 passing yards and one touchdown through the air. He also ran for 42 yards and two scores.

"Sure, we did a great job through three quarters last time out in Athens, but we have to play a whole game and finish strong."

The 2026 Allstate Sugar Bowl will be Ole Miss' 43rd bowl appearance in program history. On the field, the Rebels' all-time bowl record stands at 27-15 (including a vacated victory in the 2013 BBVA Compass Bowl).

Ole Miss and the Sugar Bowl have a long and storied history since the Rebels first made the trip to New Orleans for the prestigious game on Jan. 1, 1953. This will be the 11th trip to the Sugar Bowl in Ole Miss history, which nationally only trails Alabama (17), Georgia (13) and LSU (13).

"I'm from Atlanta, so I always grew up watching Georgia and the history that comes with playing in these type of big games and I've always dreamed of being there," Alexander said. "I've never been to a bowl game, so this one is a big one for me. I'm just excited to get out there and show what I can do."

At 12-1, the 2025 Rebel squad is the first 12-win team in the storied history of Ole Miss football. The 11-1 regular season already stands as the first in program history, and was one of only two 11-win campaigns ever alongside an 11-2 season in 2023, with that team's 11th victory coming in the Peach Bowl.

The mantra for this year's team has been to go 1-0 every week and Stribling said that doesn't change as the Rebels prepare for the CFP quarterfinals.

"All year we've just preached on the focus of going 1-0, day by day, week by week," Stribling said. "Individually, we all know what the end goal is. We have a group of guys that are veterans and just help bring everyone together, making sure we're all on the same page."

The Rebels have four offensive lineman that have started all 13 games this year, with the fifth lineman tallying 11 starts.

Kutas credits repetition and communication as two key aspects that have helped continue to improve an Ole Miss offensive line that anchors a Rebel offense that ranks top-10 nationally in numerous categories.

"The first couple of games were rough, but after that we began to mesh together and play better together," Kutas said. "When we play better, that allows everyone else around us to play better. That improvement from this o-line group has been awesome."

