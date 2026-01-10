Ole Miss Football Starting Linebacker Reveals Transfer Destination to Big 12 Program

Ole Miss linebacker Jaden Yates has committed to Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal following a College Football Playoff run with the Rebels, according to CBS Sports.

Yates signed with the Rebels last offseason via the portal after spending his first two seasons with the Marshall Thundering Herd where he emerged as one of America's top defenders in 2024.

During his sophomore season with Marshall in 2024, Yates compiled 115 tackles, two pass breakups and 0.5 sacks with powerhouse programs taking notice where Ole Miss landed his pledge in the Transfer Portal after two seasons with the Thundering Herd.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder then spent the 2025 season in Oxford where he earned the starting role for the Rebels - totaling 55 tackles and 0.5 sacks across his lone year with the program.

Yates then made the move to hit the Transfer Portal after logging 181 tackles, nine tackles for loss, a sack, two pass deflections and two fumble recoveries in his career.

Once in the Transfer Portal on Saturday morning, Yates found his new home by the early afternoon with the Houston Cougars landing the former Ole Miss linebacker.

Ole Miss has seen a handful of players from the 2025 roster enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this month with quarterback Austin Simmons and wide receiver Winston Watkins emerging as the two to know.

Simmons has revealed a commitment to the Missouri Tigers and has signed the necessary paperwork with the program where he's since arrived in Columbia.

Simmons entered the 2025 season as the starting signal-caller for the Ole Miss Rebels, but an ankle injury in Week 2 forced him out for multiple weeks where Trinidad Chambliss earned the QB1 role and never looked back.

The Florida native took a redshirt year across the 2023 season prior to suiting up in nine games for the Rebels in 2024 as a freshman.



Fast forward to his redshirt-sophomore season in 2025 and the torch was officially passed from Jaxson Dart to Simmons where he began the season as the starter - but injury derailed his season early.

Across six games played, Simmons logged 744 yards on 45-for-75 passing with 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for the Rebels.

