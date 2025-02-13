The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football To Be Well-Represented at NFL Scouting Combine

A total of 11 Ole Miss Rebels have earned invitations to this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

John Macon Gillespie

Sep 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) and Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) react after a touchdown during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels fell short of their ultimate goal of reaching the College Football Playoff this season, but they could see a historic year in the NFL Draft.

On Thursday, the National Football League announced the invitees for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine set to take place in Indianapolis later this month, and the Rebels are well-represented. In total, 11 Ole Miss players received an invite to the festivities, good enough for the most in program history and tied for fifth in the nation.

You can view the list of Ole Miss invitees below.

QB Jaxson Dart

RB Ulysses Bentley IV

WR Tre Harris

WR Jordan Watkins

WR Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr.

DL Jared Ivey

DL Walter Nolen

DL JJ Pegues

DL Princely Umanmielen

LB Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr.

DB Trey Amos

All of these players have earned some pre-draft buzz this offseason, but one player who has undoubtedly seen his stock rise in recent weeks is quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart had a strong week of performances at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., earlier this month, and he has recently earned a pair of first-round projections in NFL mock drafts.

Also drawing high praise has been defensive lineman Walter Nolen who has been almost unanimously projected as a first round pick in mock drafts this offseason. Nolen was recently projected to go eighth overall to the Carolina Panthers in a mock from NFL Network.

All of these Rebels will have an opportunity to raise their stock even further during the combine. The action set to take place in Indianapolis is scheduled for Feb. 24 through March 3.

