Ole Miss Football To Be Well-Represented at NFL Scouting Combine
The Ole Miss Rebels fell short of their ultimate goal of reaching the College Football Playoff this season, but they could see a historic year in the NFL Draft.
On Thursday, the National Football League announced the invitees for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine set to take place in Indianapolis later this month, and the Rebels are well-represented. In total, 11 Ole Miss players received an invite to the festivities, good enough for the most in program history and tied for fifth in the nation.
You can view the list of Ole Miss invitees below.
QB Jaxson Dart
RB Ulysses Bentley IV
WR Tre Harris
WR Jordan Watkins
WR Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr.
DL Jared Ivey
DL Walter Nolen
DL JJ Pegues
DL Princely Umanmielen
LB Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr.
DB Trey Amos
All of these players have earned some pre-draft buzz this offseason, but one player who has undoubtedly seen his stock rise in recent weeks is quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart had a strong week of performances at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., earlier this month, and he has recently earned a pair of first-round projections in NFL mock drafts.
Also drawing high praise has been defensive lineman Walter Nolen who has been almost unanimously projected as a first round pick in mock drafts this offseason. Nolen was recently projected to go eighth overall to the Carolina Panthers in a mock from NFL Network.
All of these Rebels will have an opportunity to raise their stock even further during the combine. The action set to take place in Indianapolis is scheduled for Feb. 24 through March 3.