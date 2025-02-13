Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Earns Another First Round Projection in NFL Mock Draft
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart has mostly been projected outside of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft this offseason, but recently, that trend has started to change.
Dart already earned a first round projection from an NFL Network draft analyst this week, and he now has one from ESPN. Recently, Field Yates released an updated mock draft that had Dart going all the way up the board at No. 21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers despite the fact that the quarterback is not that high on the analyst's own personal listing.
You can view some of his reasoning below.
"He's a capable thrower to all levels of the field and has enough mobility to operate outside the pocket and on the run. Dart also took advantage of Senior Bowl week with a strong showing in front of Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin, who was on the field at each practice.
"This projection represents a big rise up the board from where Dart currently ranks outside my top 32, but quarterbacks always have a chance to climb given positional value. Keep an eye on Dart here as we get closer to April." -- Field Yates, ESPN
Dart did have a productive week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, including leading a scoring drive for the American team in the win. It also seems that Dart's skillset has attracted scouts and analysts around the country alongside his record-setting career at Ole Miss.
His 2024 campaign in Oxford saw him throw for 4,279 yards (an Ole Miss record) and 29 touchdowns along with just six interceptions. He led the SEC (third in FBS) with 329.2 passing yards per game and set a school record in total offense (4,774).
Ole Miss has not had a quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since Eli Manning went first-overall to the San Diego Chargers in 2004 and was later traded to the New York Giants. It's definitely not a lock that Dart will move up the pecking order into the first round, but it's obvious that he's done himself a good many favors with his performances in the 2024 season and pre-draft process.
Would Dart to the Steelers make sense? Pittsburgh could return free agents Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, but Yates argues that a change at quarterback could help boost the team's "pedestrian offense" that has hindered them in reaching the postseason.
Time will tell whether or not Dart heads to the Steel City, but he will find out his draft fate on April 24-26 as the festivities take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin.