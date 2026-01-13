Ole Miss Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Rebels See Multiple Key Players Depart

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue tinkering the roster in Oxford this offseason with the program seeing multiple members depart Oxford this month.

In what has emerged as a critical stretch across college football, Golding and Co. have now seen double-digit members of the 2025 season reveal intentions of hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal after the program's College Football Playoff run.

But there are players that are set to return next fall - including the program's franchise running back in Kewan Lacy - an All-American selection in 2025 after re-signing with the Rebels.

“You see what Kewan is made of, what this team is made of,” Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro told On3 Sports following the season-ending loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“It’s the reason so many guys are going to be back next year. We’re going to build on this.”

The Ole Miss star running back was one of the best rushers in the nation all season long for the 13-2 Rebels - holding a season line of 306 attempts for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Following the season, there remained buzz that Lacy could enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and reunite with Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge - but the All-SEC back has signed a new deal with the Ole Miss Rebels to remain in Oxford.

Ole Miss has seen double-digit players depart. Who's out? Who's in?

The Departures [15]:

RB Domonique Thomas

QB Austin Simmons (signed with Missouri)

OL PJ Wilkins (Committed to Wisconsin)

WR Winston Watkins, Jr. (Committed to LSU)

LB Jaden Yates (Committed to Houston)

CB Ricky Fletcher

CB Chris Graves

CB Ethan Fields

OL Jude Foster

OL Delano Townsend

EDGE Corey Amos

S TJ Banks

OL Devin Harper

DL Jeffery Rush

S Anthony Robinson III

The Additions [12]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

