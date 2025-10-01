Ole Miss Football, USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks Among America's Top Offenses
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of a strong start to he 2025 season with the program unbeaten across the first five weeks of the season.
No. 4 Ole Miss sits atop the Southeastern Conference with three wins under the Rebels' belt after taking down the Kentucky Wildcats, Arkansas Razorbacks and LSU Tigers to open SEC play.
Behind a strong start for Trinidad Chambliss paired with timely plays from the offense as a whole, Kiffin and Co. have America's attention as an early College Football Playoff contender.
The story of the season has been the rise of Chambliss after taking over for Austin Simmons under center. The Division II All-American transfer has quickly entered the Heisman Trophy conversation after lifting the Rebels to a win over LSU in Week 5.
Chambliss accounted for 385 yards of total offense in Ole Miss' first top-five win against LSU since 1965, going 23-of-39 passing for 314 yards and one touchdown while rushing 14 times for 71 yards on the ground.
He connected on each of his final five pass attempts, including a 20-yarder on fourth down with 1:46 remaining to seal the win.
The Ferris State transfer is the first SEC quarterback in available records since at least 1994 with 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in three straight games, and he is the first Ole Miss QB to throw for 300 yards in each of his first three career starts since Jordan Ta'amu in 2017.
Chambliss' 1,219 yards of total offense since first starting against Arkansas on Sept. 13 are the most through three starts to begin a career since Ta'amu in 2017 (1,265).
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels' 2025 offense is among the Top-10 in America after five games alongside the USC Trojans, Florida State Seminoles, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Missouri Tigers, according to ESPN.
The Top-10 Teams in Total Offense:
1. Florida State Seminoles
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
3. USC Trojans
4. Missouri Tigers
5. Virginia Cavaliers
6. Indiana Hoosiers
7. Tennessee Volunteers
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Boise State Broncos
10. Arkansas Razorbacks
The Baylor Bears and Oregon Ducks take home the No. 11 and No. 12 slots with the pair of programs cruising up the rankings this week after strong performances.
Ole Miss has accounted for 2,682 total yards of offense, 530.6 yards per game, and 40.6 points per game across the first five games of the season.
The Rebels will look to carry their momentum into Week 7 against the Washington State Cougars after utilizing an open date this week.
