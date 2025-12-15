Ole Miss Football Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss Addresses Future With The Program

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been the talk of the town this season after making the move from Division II Ferris State to the Southeastern Conference.

Chambliss, an All-American selection and National Champion at the Division II level, joined the Ole Miss Rebels last offseason as the backup quarterback behind Austin Simmons.

But once Simmons went down with an ankle injury earlier this season, Chambliss earned the starting job and never looked back - finishing Top-10 in the Heisman Trophy voting.

He has led a powerful Ole Miss offense that leads the SEC and ranks third nationally in both total offense (498.1 ypg) and passing offense (309.6 yards per game), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 points per game).

On the year, Chambliss is 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.

The dual-threat signal-caller has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

But Chambliss' 2026 status is in jeopardy as he waits to see if he will receive a waiver for an additional season of eligibility.

If the electrifying quarterback were to receive an extra year of eligibility to play next fall, would he return to the Ole Miss Rebels amid Lane Kiffin's departure?

“I would have to consider, like, what the best situation is for me,” Chambliss said on Monday. “What I feel more comfortable with. Who I trust the most and I’m just going to feel for every possibility, really. There’s a lot that goes into that.”

Chambliss would be the No. 1 priority for the Ole Miss Rebels where he's already had in-depth conversations with newly named offensive coordinator John David Baker.

“I met with (Baker) when he got here on campus and it was a great conversation. Just trying to get to know each other,” Chambliss said. “He was saying that the offense that he does is very similar to the one that we do here. So that was good to hear.

“Then we were just talking like regular dudes do. Trying to get to know each other. We’ll probably get dinner, grab some food, to further that conversation. So that’s great.”

Now, as Chambliss awaits a decision on his waiver, all focus is on the College Football Playoff with a matchup against the Tulane Green Wave set for Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

