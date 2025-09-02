Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Jackson (Miss.) Jackson Academy four-star offensive lineman Caden Moss has emerged as the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi ahead of his junior campaign in the Magnolia State.
Moss, a consensus Top-50 prospect in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings as a sought-after offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his prep career.
But it's the hometown Ole Miss Rebels that are beginning to stand out for the Mississippi native.
According to Rivals, Lane Kiffin's program is continuing to "impress" Moss as his recruiting process ramps up heading into his junior season.
Moss was back in Oxford this past weekend where he had the chance to be in Vaught Hemingway Stadium for the program's 63-7 victory over Georgia State.
"Coach (Lane) Kiffin treats me as a top priority for sure," Moss said. "Every time I go down there to Oxford, it's nothing but love and they treat me with love."
Other programs that have piqued the interest of Moss are the Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators with the programs also prioritizing him in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
“Those Mississippi connections stood out at Florida and Ohio State. Florida’s coach Gibbs has been talking to me a lot and he is from Brandon (Miss.)," Moss said. "I like our relationship and after the visit, I am building relationships with coach Sale and coach DeCosta too. I had a great time down there/
"When I was at Ohio State, I was the only 2027 guy on campus. They had some official visitors there, but they still showed me around, gave me the campus tour and spent time with me. I like coach Bowen a lot. He showed me a lot of what they do with offensive linemen and he is a great coach. Coach Marcus Johnson, one of coach Bowen’s assistants, is from Mississippi too. He coached my offensive line coach in high school, so we have a connection.”
Now, as his recruitment takes off, the Ole Miss Rebels remain a program to watch, but Kiffin and Co. will face fierce competition down the stretch for the No. 1 prospect in the Magnolia State.
