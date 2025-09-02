The Week 2 Depth Chart: Ole Miss Football vs. Kentucky Wildcats in SEC Matchup
No. 20 Ole Miss will hit the road to Lexington (Ky.) in Week 2 for a Southeastern Conference showdown against the Kentucky Wildcats.
After handling business in a season-opening matchup against the Georgia State Panthers, Lane Kiffin's program captured a 63-7 win in Week 2.
Now, after easing their way into the season, the Rebels will square off against Kentucky at Kroger Field looking to get "revenge" after a loss a season ago.
"We’re gonna have to prepare really well, this is an extremely well-coached team. Somehow even the one before we got here, the last four I believe games have come down to the last play of the game. Gotta be a record," Kiffin said.
"So these guys always play really tough, really physical against us. We’re gonna have to have a really good week of practice like we did last week and be prepared to go on the road."
Now, the Week 2 Depth Chart has been revealed via Ole Miss Football with the Rebels looking to start to season off 2-0.
The Depth Chart: Week 2 Edition
Offense:
QB1:13 Austin Simmons – Soph.
QB2: 6 Trinidad Chambliss – Sr.
RB1: 5 Kewan Lacy – Soph.
RB2: 22 Logan Diggs – Sr. OR 12 Damien Taylor – Sr.
WR1: 2 Harrison Wallace III – Sr. OR 11 Deuce Alexander – Soph., 7 Traylon Ray – Jr.
WR2: 1 De’Zhaun Stribling – Sr. OR 15 Izaiah Hartrup – Sr., 88 Devin Price – Sr.
WR3: 19 Cayden Lee – Jr., 17 Winston Watkins – Fr.
TE1: 8 Dae’Quan Wright – Sr.
TE2: 85 Trace Bruckler – Sr. OR 4 Caleb Odom – Soph.
LT: 61 Diego Pounds – Sr., 73 Percy Lewis – Sr.
LG: 71 PJ Wilkins – Soph. OR 51 Delano Townsend – Soph., 77 Ethan Fields – Soph.
C: 62 Brycen Sanders – Soph., 76 John Wayne Oliver – Fr.
RG: 75 Patrick Kutas – Jr., 55 Terez Davis – Soph., 65 Connor Howes – Fr.
RT: 50 Jayden Williams – Sr., 70 Devin Harper – Fr.
Defense:
DE: 5 Kam Franklin – Soph. OR 15 Da’Shawn Womack – Jr.
DT: 51 Zxavian Harris – Sr., 97 Kamron Beavers – Fr. OR 95 Andrew Maddox – Fr.
NT: 52 Will Echoles – Soph., 96 Jamarious Brown – Soph.
EDGE: 4 Suntarine Perkins – Jr. OR 1 Princewill Umanmielen – Jr., 47 DeeJay Holmes, Jr. – Soph.
LB: 6 TJ Dottery – Jr., 38 Tyler Banks – Sr.
LB: 26 Tahj Chambers – Sr. OR 30 Jaden Yates – Jr.
Nickel: 14 Kapena Gushiken – Sr., 29 Nick Cull – Jr.
S: 7 TJ Banks – Soph., 16 Wydett Williams, Jr. – Sr. OR 20 Anthony Robinson III – Fr.
S: 3 Sage Ryan – Sr., 28 Dante Core – Fr.
CB: 2 Jaylon Braxton – Soph. OR 9 Ricky Fletcher – Jr., 27 Pat Broomfield – Fr.
CB: 8 Antonio Kite – Jr. OR 32 Chris Graves, Jr. – Jr.
Special Teams
KO: 17 Lucas Carneiro – Jr., 89 Mike Baker – Fr.
PK: 17 Lucas Carneiro – Jr., 89 Mike Baker – Fr.
P: 33 Oscar Bird – Fr., 89 Mike Baker – Fr.
LS: 44 Carter Short – Sr., 94 Caleb Blankenship – Fr.
H: 33 Oscar Bird – Fr., 92 Joshua Pfeifer – Sr.
KR: 15 Izaiah Hartrup – Sr. OR 11 Deuce Alexander – Soph.
PR: 2 Harrison Wallace III – Sr. OR 15 Izaiah Hartrup – Sr.
