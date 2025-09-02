The Grove Report

The Week 2 Depth Chart: Ole Miss Football vs. Kentucky Wildcats in SEC Matchup

Lane Kiffin and Co. will hit the road to Lexington in Week 2, square off against the Wildcats at Kroger Field.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.
No. 20 Ole Miss will hit the road to Lexington (Ky.) in Week 2 for a Southeastern Conference showdown against the Kentucky Wildcats.

After handling business in a season-opening matchup against the Georgia State Panthers, Lane Kiffin's program captured a 63-7 win in Week 2.

Now, after easing their way into the season, the Rebels will square off against Kentucky at Kroger Field looking to get "revenge" after a loss a season ago.

"We’re gonna have to prepare really well, this is an extremely well-coached team. Somehow even the one before we got here, the last four I believe games have come down to the last play of the game. Gotta be a record," Kiffin said.

"So these guys always play really tough, really physical against us. We’re gonna have to have a really good week of practice like we did last week and be prepared to go on the road."

Now, the Week 2 Depth Chart has been revealed via Ole Miss Football with the Rebels looking to start to season off 2-0.

The Depth Chart: Week 2 Edition

Offense:

QB1:13 Austin Simmons – Soph.
QB2: 6 Trinidad Chambliss – Sr.

RB1: 5 Kewan Lacy – Soph.
RB2: 22 Logan Diggs – Sr. OR 12 Damien Taylor – Sr.

WR1: 2 Harrison Wallace III – Sr. OR 11 Deuce Alexander – Soph., 7 Traylon Ray – Jr.
WR2: 1 De’Zhaun Stribling – Sr. OR 15 Izaiah Hartrup – Sr., 88 Devin Price – Sr.
WR3: 19 Cayden Lee – Jr., 17 Winston Watkins – Fr.

TE1: 8 Dae’Quan Wright – Sr.
TE2: 85 Trace Bruckler – Sr. OR 4 Caleb Odom – Soph.

LT: 61 Diego Pounds – Sr., 73 Percy Lewis – Sr.
LG: 71 PJ Wilkins – Soph. OR 51 Delano Townsend – Soph., 77 Ethan Fields – Soph.
C: 62 Brycen Sanders – Soph., 76 John Wayne Oliver – Fr.
RG: 75 Patrick Kutas – Jr., 55 Terez Davis – Soph., 65 Connor Howes – Fr.
RT: 50 Jayden Williams – Sr., 70 Devin Harper – Fr.

Defense:

DE: 5 Kam Franklin – Soph. OR 15 Da’Shawn Womack – Jr.
DT: 51 Zxavian Harris – Sr., 97 Kamron Beavers – Fr. OR 95 Andrew Maddox – Fr.
NT: 52 Will Echoles – Soph., 96 Jamarious Brown – Soph.
EDGE: 4 Suntarine Perkins – Jr. OR 1 Princewill Umanmielen – Jr., 47 DeeJay Holmes, Jr. – Soph.

LB: 6 TJ Dottery – Jr., 38 Tyler Banks – Sr.
LB: 26 Tahj Chambers – Sr. OR 30 Jaden Yates – Jr.

Nickel: 14 Kapena Gushiken – Sr., 29 Nick Cull – Jr.

S: 7 TJ Banks – Soph., 16 Wydett Williams, Jr. – Sr. OR 20 Anthony Robinson III – Fr.
S: 3 Sage Ryan – Sr., 28 Dante Core – Fr.

CB: 2 Jaylon Braxton – Soph. OR 9 Ricky Fletcher – Jr., 27 Pat Broomfield – Fr.
CB: 8 Antonio Kite – Jr. OR 32 Chris Graves, Jr. – Jr.

Special Teams

KO: 17 Lucas Carneiro – Jr., 89 Mike Baker – Fr.
PK: 17 Lucas Carneiro – Jr., 89 Mike Baker – Fr.
P: 33 Oscar Bird – Fr., 89 Mike Baker – Fr.
LS: 44 Carter Short – Sr., 94 Caleb Blankenship – Fr.
H: 33 Oscar Bird – Fr., 92 Joshua Pfeifer – Sr.

KR: 15 Izaiah Hartrup – Sr. OR 11 Deuce Alexander – Soph.

PR: 2 Harrison Wallace III – Sr. OR 15 Izaiah Hartrup – Sr.

