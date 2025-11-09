Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators Early Betting Lines Revealed for Week 12
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Saturday night for a Week 12 matchup against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
In a matchup that's set to generate unprecedented buzz, Kiffin and Co. will look to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes amid a 9-1 start to the 2025 season.
But the talk of the town will be the future of Kiffin with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to keep their decision-maker in Oxford while Florida targets him for the program's head coaching position.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” said ESPN insider Pete Thamel. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“A fascinating wrinkle to all this, of course, is that Ole Miss is headed to the playoff. They have a high percentage chance of going there, especially after beating Oklahoma on Saturday on the road like they did,” added Thamel.
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends.
"How that unfolds will be a fascinating facet of this playoff, for coaches like Lane Kiffin, maybe Brent Key, maybe Jon Sumrall or Alex Golesh. The timing does not line up for an easy transition.”
Now, the early betting odds have been revealed for the "Lane Kiffin Bowl" with Ole Miss entering as double-digit favorites.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12cEdition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -13.5 (-115)
- Florida: +13.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -520
- Florida: +385
Total
- Over 52.5 (-110)
- Under 52.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 13.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 12 against the Gators.
The Rebels are coming off of a strong 49-0 win over The Citadel in Week 11 behind a day of complementary football.
“I was really pleased with how the starters played today,” Kiffin said after the win on Saturday. “These games can be hard to get up for.
“Our guys came prepared. Thirty-five to five on first downs. They really answered the challenge of coming out with the same energy regardless of the time, crowd or network. I wish our backup offense would’ve played better, but the back-ups defensively played well. Overall we had a very good day."
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.