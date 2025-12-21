Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs Early Betting Lines Revealed for Sugar Bowl

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) captured a 41-10 win over the Tulane Green Wave in the program's College Football Playoff debut with the stage now set for a rematch against Georgia.

In what will be a sought-after SEC battle between the Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl, Pete Golding and Co. will hop on a flight and head to New Orleans for the Jan. 1 showdown at the Caesars SuperDome.

Trinidad Chambliss and Co. will look to avenge a regular season loss to Kirby Smart and his fiery Georgia squad led by Gunner Stockton under center after another historic season in Athens.

With the stage now set, the early betting lines have been revealed for the rematch between the Rebels and Bulldogs in the Bayou State on New Year's Day.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Caesars SuperDome

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Sugar Bowl Showdown

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-104)

Georgia: -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +210

Georgia: -260

Total

Over 55.5 (-105)

Under 55.5 (-115)

The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 6.5-point underdogs heading into the Sugar Bowl clash against Smart and Co. at the Caesars SuperDome.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 55.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Bulldogs following a strong College Football Playoff debut on Saturday.

First-Round Games:

No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon | 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss | Ole Miss wins 41-10

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M | Miami wins 10-3

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma | Alabama wins 34-24

Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. winner of No. 5 Oregon/No. 12 James Madison | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

