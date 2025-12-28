Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs Sugar Bowl Betting Lines See Another Big Shift

In a matchup that will headline a strong day of college football, No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels eye a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but must avenge an midseason loss to the Bulldogs after Kirby Smart got the best of the program in Round 1.

"They do a really good job on offense. Using multiple formations creating extra gaps. Do a good job really of running the football," Golding said this week. "The run sets up their play action. The quarterback has got experience and is playing at a really high level. Very accurate, makes really good decisions.

T"o have a chance, you’ve got to be able to stop the run, which is easier said than done. We need to be really smart on the back end and play to our help and leverage and change that picture for them. You’ve got to create some turnovers and some takeaways within the game to get the offense back on."

Now, there's a chance to earn the biggest win in Ole Miss Football history at the Caesars Superdome on Jan. 1 with the betting lines continuing to shift as game day nears.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Caesars SuperDome

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Sugar Bowl Showdown

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-104)

Georgia: -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +202

Georgia: -250

Total

Over 56.5 (-105)

Under 56.5 (-115)

The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 6.5-point underdogs heading into the Sugar Bowl clash against Smart and Co. at the Caesars SuperDome.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 56.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Bulldogs following a strong College Football Playoff debut onlastSaturday.

