Ole Miss Football vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Kickoff Time and TV Channel in Week 2 Clash
The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) will hit the road to Lexington this weekend for a Week 2 clash against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field.
After dismantling the Georgia State Panthers in Week 1 with a 63-7 victory under their belts, the Rebels will shift focus towards the SEC opener on the road.
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy shined for Kiffin's crew in the season opener with the Rebels looking to carry his momentum into Southeastern Conference play.
“It was awesome. I mean, I just tell you how it is, we didn’t have that, you know a year ago and so it’s really good to have it back," Kiffin said. "I was looking forward to that and kind of thinking he was gonna play like that because that’s how he practices and got a unique skill set of speed and power.
"It’s great to see that a ball can break and go score and not get caught. Makes it a lot easier not to call more plays afterwards. That was great to see.”
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Kroger Field - Lexington (Ky.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 1-0
Kentucky Wildcats: 1-0
The Early Betting Lines:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kentucky Wildcats: +10 (-110)
- Ole Miss Rebels: -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kentucky Wildcats: +250
- Ole Miss Rebels: -310
Total
- Over 52.5 (-110)
- Under 52.5 (-110)
Austin Simmons' Take: More to Come From the Rebels
"First start, it felt so surreal being out there for the first time, first snap of the game. I wasn't really nervous. I was just trusting myself. The first drive we scored on three plays," Simmons said.
"Of course, I'm going to have some mistakes here and there, some mental errors like the interception early in the game. But as far as I can say, I think I did a pretty good job. Especially with the whole offensive unit.
"We were very explosive down the field. We were moving the ball pretty well. I'm really excited for this whole team."
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.