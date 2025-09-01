The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Kickoff Time and TV Channel in Week 2 Clash

Lane Kiffin and Co. will hit the road to Lexington on Saturday, square off against the Wildcats.

Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) will hit the road to Lexington this weekend for a Week 2 clash against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field.

After dismantling the Georgia State Panthers in Week 1 with a 63-7 victory under their belts, the Rebels will shift focus towards the SEC opener on the road.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy shined for Kiffin's crew in the season opener with the Rebels looking to carry his momentum into Southeastern Conference play.

“It was awesome. I mean, I just tell you how it is, we didn’t have that, you know a year ago and so it’s really good to have it back," Kiffin said. "I was looking forward to that and kind of thinking he was gonna play like that because that’s how he practices and got a unique skill set of speed and power.

"It’s great to see that a ball can break and go score and not get caught. Makes it a lot easier not to call more plays afterwards. That was great to see.”

Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) hands the ball off to running back Kewan Lacy (5) during the second quarter against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Game Information: Week 2 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Kroger Field - Lexington (Ky.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 1-0
Kentucky Wildcats: 1-0

The Early Betting Lines:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Kentucky Wildcats: +10 (-110)
  • Ole Miss Rebels: -10 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Kentucky Wildcats: +250
  • Ole Miss Rebels: -310

Total

  • Over 52.5 (-110)
  • Under 52.5 (-110)
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Austin Simmons' Take: More to Come From the Rebels

"First start, it felt so surreal being out there for the first time, first snap of the game. I wasn't really nervous. I was just trusting myself. The first drive we scored on three plays," Simmons said.

"Of course, I'm going to have some mistakes here and there, some mental errors like the interception early in the game. But as far as I can say, I think I did a pretty good job. Especially with the whole offensive unit.

"We were very explosive down the field. We were moving the ball pretty well. I'm really excited for this whole team."

