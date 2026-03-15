Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers Receives Unique Prediction Amid Chaotic Offseason

In what will be the most anticipated matchup of the 2026 season in the Southeastern Conference, buzz is already brewing surrounding the Sept. 19 matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers.

Lane Kiffin will make his return to Oxford for the first time since departing the program on Nov. 30 with social media already in a frenzy roughly six months away from the clash.

SEC Network's Peter Burns isn't expecting Kiffin to be welcomed with open arms - joking that that the National Guard may need to be in attendance during an appearance on the Ole Miss Spirit's Talk of Champions podcast.

“I’m dead serious, I think this game might even be bigger than No. 1 versus No. 2 Alabama and LSU in 2011,” Burns said revealed during his recent appearance. “And the reason is just the amount of fireworks around it. It’s the first SEC game of a nine-game schedule. Lane returning back to Oxford, kind of the quote-unquote scene of the crime.

“It’s Pete Golding. It’s all these storylines wrapped together.”

Now, CBS Sports has weighed in on the matchup with a unique prediction - believing Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be one of the "scariest" environments of the 2026 season once Kiffin steps foot in Oxford:

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"This might be "scary" for decibel levels, but should provide an environment similar to Lane Kiffin's return to Knoxville during his tenure with the Rebels in 2021," CBS Sports wrote.

"He was hit with a golf ball after Tennessee fans littered the field following a bad call and needed to be escorted off the field in the post-game melee by security. The feeling of that unnerving setting for Kiffin will be turned up a notch in Oxford, given what transpired last fall and his messy exit from Ole Miss."

Now, as anticipation builds for the 2026 SEC showdown, it's clear Sept. 19 will be a star-studded event with personalities across America making sure to be at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for Kiffin's historic return to the Magnolia State.

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