Ole Miss Football vs. Miami Hurricanes Stunning Prediction Revealed By ESPN FPI Model
The Ole Miss Rebels' quest for a National Championship remains alive after taking down the Georgia Bulldogs on New Year's Day to set the stage for a clash against the Miami Hurricanes.
Pete Golding and Co. will hit the road to Glendale (Ariz.) next week for a College Football Playoff semifinals matchup against Mario Cristobal's crew at State Farm Stadium.
"The guys, it's such a mature group," Ole Miss AD Keith Carter said. "The leadership in the locker room has shown on the field. They've never flinched. They just keep going. This wasn't a perfect game, but they kept going and found a way to win."
The Game Information: Fiesta Bowl Matchup
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Miami Hurricanes
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: State Farm Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 13-1 (8-1 SEC)
Miami Hurricanes Record: 12-2 (6-2 ACC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Fiesta Bowl Battle
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +2.5 (+100)
- Miami: -2.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +128
- Miami: -154
Total
- Over 51.5 (-110)
- Under 51.5 (-110)
The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 2.5-point underdogs heading into the Fiesta Bowl clash against Mario Cristobal and Co. at State Farm Stadium.
The over/under for the matchup sits at 51.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Hurricanes following a strong College Football Playoff quarterfinals clash on New Year's Day.
The ESPN FPI Prediction:
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 44.4 percent chance to come away with a victory and punch a ticket to the National Championship.
On the other side, the Miami Hurricanes will enter the showdown with a 55.6 percent chance of earning the win at State Farm Stadium.
College Football Playoff Semifinals
No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (Fiesta Bowl)
Date: Jan. 8, 2026
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana (Peach Bowl)
Date: Jan. 9, 2026
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
