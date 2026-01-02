Ole Miss Football vs. Miami Hurricanes Stunning Prediction Revealed By ESPN FPI Model

The Ole Miss Rebels' quest for a National Championship remains alive after taking down the Georgia Bulldogs on New Year's Day to set the stage for a clash against the Miami Hurricanes.

Pete Golding and Co. will hit the road to Glendale (Ariz.) next week for a College Football Playoff semifinals matchup against Mario Cristobal's crew at State Farm Stadium.

"The guys, it's such a mature group," Ole Miss AD Keith Carter said. "The leadership in the locker room has shown on the field. They've never flinched. They just keep going. This wasn't a perfect game, but they kept going and found a way to win."

The Game Information: Fiesta Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Miami Hurricanes

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Venue: State Farm Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 13-1 (8-1 SEC)

Miami Hurricanes Record: 12-2 (6-2 ACC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Fiesta Bowl Battle

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +2.5 (+100)

Miami: -2.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +128

Miami: -154

Total

Over 51.5 (-110)

Under 51.5 (-110)

The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 2.5-point underdogs heading into the Fiesta Bowl clash against Mario Cristobal and Co. at State Farm Stadium.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 51.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Hurricanes following a strong College Football Playoff quarterfinals clash on New Year's Day.

The ESPN FPI Prediction:

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 44.4 percent chance to come away with a victory and punch a ticket to the National Championship.

On the other side, the Miami Hurricanes will enter the showdown with a 55.6 percent chance of earning the win at State Farm Stadium.

College Football Playoff Semifinals

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (Fiesta Bowl)

Date: Jan. 8, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana (Peach Bowl)

Date: Jan. 9, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

