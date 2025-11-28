Ole Miss Football vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Picks
No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday for a Week 14 matchup at Davis Wade Stadium.
In a showdown that has generated unprecedented buzz as the future of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin remains in limbo, the Rebels will look to silence the outside noise and earn a critical SEC win.
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is in the midst of a historic season for the Rebels with the fiery offensive weapon looking to once again lead the program in Week 14.
“It comes with having a support system, like my coaches, just trusting and believing in me,” Lacy said of his success this season. “Coming in here, putting in long hours of watching film with my coaches. Going through walkthroughs.
"It’s just a great feeling coming out here and showing what I to do and having the ability with my offensive line and the receivers. Showing it out there and going 1-0 [each week].”
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Davis Wade Stadium - Starkville (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)
Mississippi State Bulldogs Record: 5-6 (1-6 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 14 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -7.5 (+100)
- Mississippi State: +7.5 (-22)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -290
- Mississippi State: +235
Total
- Over 62.5 (-110)
- Under 62.5 (-110)
Ole Miss is currently listed as 7.5-point favorites on the road against a struggling Mississippi State Bulldogs squad
The over/under for the matchup sits at 63.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Bulldogs.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction:
According to Bill Connelly's ESPN SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 82 percent chance to walk into Davis Wade Stadium on Friday and cement their College Football Playoff hopes.
On the other side, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are left with a 18 percent chance to play spoiler with a predicted final score of 37-22 in favor of the Rebels.
