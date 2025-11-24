Ole Miss Football vs. Mississippi State Kickoff Time, Betting Lines and Early Picks
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will hit the road to Starkville in Week 14 for an Egg Bowl matchup against Jeff Lebby and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis-Wade Stadium.
Lane Kiffin and Co. remain in headlines this week with the program awaiting a decision from its shot-caller as the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators look to lure him out of Oxford.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Now, in what may be Kiffin's final game at the helm of the Ole Miss Rebels, all eyes will be on the annual Egg Bowl on Friday in Starkville.
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Davis Wade Stadium - Starkville (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)
Mississippi State Bulldogs Record: 5-6 (1-6 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 14 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -7.5 (-115)
- Mississippi State: +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -265
- Mississippi State: +215
Total
- Over 63.5 (-110)
- Under 63.5 (-110)
Ole Miss is currently listed as 7.5-point favorites on the road against a struggling Mississippi State Bulldogs squad
The over/under for the matchup sits at 63.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Bulldogs.
The ESPN FPI Prediction:
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will have a 78.4 percent chance of marching into Starkville and earning an Egg Bowl win to move to 11-1 on the season.
On the other side, Mississippi State will have a 21.6 percent chance to pull off the upset in what may be Kiffin's final game at the helm of the Rebels program.
No. 6 Ole Miss and Mississippi State will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT from Starkville with all eyes set to be on the annual Egg Bowl clash.
