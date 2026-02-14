Ole Miss Football Eyeing Major Recruiting Win Amid Pursuit of Top In-State Receiver

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remain active on the recruiting trail this offseason with a primary focus on locking down the Magnolia State in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

In what will be another standout class across Mississippi, Golding and Co. will look to utilize resources in order to make a statement under new leadership.

"You had to hire the guy that can keep the locker room and the coaching staff in sync. It was such a unique situation, first of its kind. There's no blueprint for it," Walker Jones, the executive director of the Grove Collective, said to ESPN.

McComb (Miss.) three-star wide receiver Sheldon Isaac is a priority for the Ole Miss coaching staff where he recently locked in an official visit with the Rebels for this summer as the hometown program turns up the heat.

Isaac checks in as a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference schools expressing interest in the talented offensive weapon as he navigates a critical offseason in his process.

Courtesy of Sheldon Isaac on X.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, as his recruitment explodes.

But contenders are emerging with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels looking to fend off the likes of Mississippi State and Tennessee, among others, with a slew of offers on the table after a strong junior campaign.

"Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State. Tennessee is top 3 because I like how the wide receiver coach stays in contact with me and how they throw the ball a lot," Isaac told Tennessee Volunteers On SI last fall.

Now, Isaac has locked in an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels - he revealed via social media on Thursday - where the Magnolia State pass-catcher will be on campus for a multi-day stay during the weekend of May 29-31.

Ole Miss has emerged as a leader in his process, according to 247Sports, as the clock ticks until he once again checks in with the program this offseason for a multi-day stay.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: