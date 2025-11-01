Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Picks
No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 10 with the Rebels returning to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for an SEC showdown.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive on Saturday with Ole Miss firmly in the race.
After back-to-back road games against the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners, Kiffin's program returns to Oxford with the program's shot-caller expecting an electric atmosphere.
"I think just for fans to understand what it’s like - it's not just the third-down noise; it’s when you come into a stadium in warm-ups and it’s electric," Kiffin said. "As the opposing team, it it does a lot to you.
"When we go into those places, like last week or like Georgia, I got to talk all week about that to the players. You know, what the environment is going to be like and how intense it’s going to be and how much focus they’re going to need to do.
"So, it’d be great to have that here the whole game through. Night’s usually easier. It’s usually a lot more intense at night. Just how it works."
Now, with kickoff inching closer, what's the latest heading into Week 10 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium?
The Game Information: Week 10 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m.. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)
South Carolina Record: 3-5 (1-5 SEC)
ESPN FPI's Take: Rebels Win at Home
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 81.0 percent chance of walking out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with an SEC win under their belts.
The FPI gives the South Carolina Gamecocks just a 19.0 percent chance to earn a win with the analytics favoring Kiffin and Co. at home.
The SP+ Prediction: Kiffin and Co. Handle Business
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels have an 85 percent chance to walk out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with an SEC victory under their belts.
On the other side, the Gamecocks have a 15 percent chance to win with the SP+ computer model predicting a 34-17 final score in Oxford - in favor of Ole Miss.
