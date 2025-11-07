Ole Miss Football vs. The Citadel Bulldogs Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Betting Lines
No. 6 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC) will return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for a Week 11 non-conference matchup against The Citadel.
Lane Kiffin and Co. enter the matchup following an SEC victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks last Saturday with the Rebels firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation.
But Ole Miss remains focused on the task at hand with the program not taking the Bulldogs lightly this weekend.
“These guys are a very disciplined team,” Kiffin said on Monday. “They make you be really accountable on defense with an unusual system that we’re not used to. Really trying to focus on really getting better and improving and maybe looking at different ideas, too.”
Now, with game day less than 24 hours away, the analytics significantly favor the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford.
A look into the game information, ESPN SP+ pick, and Kiffin's thoughts on what lies ahead for the program.
The Game Information: Week 10 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. Citadel Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 12 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 8-1 (5-1 SEC)
The Citadel Bulldogs Record: 4-5
The SP+ Prediction: Ole Miss Gets It Done
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels are given a 100 percent chance of victory - leaving The Citadel with a 0 percent chance of pulling off the upset.
The expert computer model predicts a 54-0 final score in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Remain Focused Down The Stretch
"We’ve gotten better in some areas the last couple weeks. Talked about really focusing on ourselves with walk-through today. Two really physical practices the next two days to improve.
"We’ve got a lot to work on. Gave up an explosive play and a couple other passes that [South Carolina] missed that were open. We had a really poor day in the red zone and third down. So, plenty to work on.
"These guys are a very disciplined team. They make you be really accountable on defense with an unusual system that we’re not used to. Really trying to focus on really getting better and improving and maybe looking at different ideas, too."
