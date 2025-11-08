Ole Miss Football vs. The Citadel Bulldogs Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Final Picks
No. 6 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC) will return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for a non-conference matchup against The Citadel Bulldogs.
Following a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 10, all focus has shifted towards carrying the momentum into a matchup against a respected, disciplined opponent.
"We’ve gotten better in some areas the last couple weeks," Kiffin said this week. "Talked about really focusing on ourselves with walk-through today. Two really physical practices the next two days to improve.
"We’ve got a lot to work on. Gave up an explosive play and a couple other passes that [South Carolina] missed that were open. We had a really poor day in the red zone and third down. So, plenty to work on."
Kiffin and Co. enter Saturday's matchup as significant favorites with the ESPN SP+ expert computer model locking in a final pick ahead of kickoff.
A look into the Week 11 game information, SP+ prediction and Kiffin's thoughts for Saturday.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. Citadel Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 12 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 8-1 (5-1 SEC)
The Citadel Bulldogs Record: 4-5
The SP+ Prediction: Ole Miss Gets It Done
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels are given a 100 percent chance of victory - leaving The Citadel with a 0 percent chance of pulling off the upset.
The expert computer model predicts a 54-0 final score in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford as the program looks to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive in 2025.
Lane Kiffin's Thoughts:
“These guys are a very disciplined team,” Kiffin said on Monday. “They make you be really accountable on defense with an unusual system that we’re not used to. Really trying to focus on really getting better and improving and maybe looking at different ideas, too.”
