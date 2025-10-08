Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars: What The Oddsmakers Predict to Happen
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) will return to action on Saturday morning at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for an early clash against the Washington State Cougars.
After taking down the LSU Tigers in Week 5, Lane Kiffin and Co. utilized an open date in Week 6 to hit the recovery tables ahead of a strenuous SEC slate that lies ahead.
In Week 7, Ole Miss will square off against a fiery Washington State squad prior to what lies ahead with matchups against both Georgia and Oklahoma to close out October.
"[Washington State] throws the ball really well. On defense, they’re sound in what they do and they’ve played some really good games of defense," Kiffin said this week. "Now, they had some lopsided games like the Washington game, which got out of control late.
"Both those games, North Texas and Washington, they had a lot of turnovers in the game and that set up really short fields.
"This is a really big challenge for us. Our first early game like this, so hopefully we play well. We practice early every day. That shouldn’t shock our players."
No. 4 Ole Miss enters the matchup as heavy favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels. What are the betting lines?
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Washington State Record: 3-2
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -32.5 (-105)
- Washington State: +32.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: N/A
- Washington State: N/A
Total
- Over 59.5 (-105)
- Under 59.5 (-115)
Kiffin and Co. enter Saturday's non-conference clash as 32.5-point favorites against the Cougars with an opportunity to continue the program's red-hot start.
No. 4 Ole Miss and Washington State will kickoff at 11:45 p.m. CT from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with the Rebels looking to remain hot to open the 2025 season.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reacts to Oklahoma Sooners as Annual SEC Rival
Ole Miss Football Commit, Ex-Michigan Wolverines Pledge Shuts Down Recruitment
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.