Ole Miss Has More to Prove Against Auburn Than the Final Score

Sometimes, the final score doesn't show how the game actually went. The score sometimes doesn't even matter, because by the end, you can break down what occurred and how to improve in certain areas.

Against the Auburn Tigers, the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels must improve in areas the final score may not show.

The Tigers present a unique challenge. Two weeks ago, Auburn went into Sanford Stadium and upset the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, 27-24. Then, last week, the Tigers were blown out by the LSU Tigers 38-10 at home.

Where Must Ole Miss Improve Against Auburn

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown (17) warms up before a game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Auburn clearly has strengths and weaknesses, but it is a dangerous team that could be a bigger test than some expect. That's why the Rebels need to improve in critical areas where they struggled against the Texas Longhorns. Firstly, the Rebels committed three turnovers.

One turnover wasn't the biggest deal in the world, as it occurred on a Hail Mary attempt, but the other two hurt badly. It was the first time quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw more than one interception. Two interceptions came in the first half, including one on a fourth-down-and-goal, where Chambliss threw slightly behind his receiver on a busted screen pass.

Secondly, the Rebels ran for 130 yards on 30 attempts, averaging a poor 3.8 yards per carry. The run game just wasn't good, and the inability to get things going with the now-injured Kewan Lacy caused the Rebels' offense to be largely ineffective in the first half.

Lastly, the Rebels' defense was terrible at times against Texas. Head coach Pete Golding recently delivered a harsh assessment of the defense, where he emphasized the need for better tackling and consistency. Tackling has certainly been an annoying issue, but the Rebels were also bombed twice by quarterback Arch Manning in the first half.

Manning completed a 43-yard pass and a 50-yard pass to wide receiver Ryan Wingo, with the 50-yard pass being a touchdown. Either way, this helped Texas create significant separation. The defense has now had two ugly games this season, and the run and pass defenses have been far too inconsistent.

These critical areas of the game need major improvement, no matter how much the Rebels win by. And that's if Ole Miss wins. Funnily enough, the only way the Rebels win is if they improve in these areas.

The Rebels Must Clean Things Up Before a Massive Matchup

The Rebels first need to focus on fending off an upset bid from the Tigers. In this game, though, they need to look different. Ole Miss needs to be more confident, play clean football, and also find a way to run the ball without Lacy.

This game against the Tigers is a nice tune-up before Ole Miss hosts Georgia. It is a must-win for Ole Miss, and I fully expect the Rebels to take care of business, as shown by the Ole Miss on SI staff's recent Ole Miss vs. Auburn predictions.

But it would be nice to see a win that makes fans more confident that the team can finish the season strong. A 9-3 Ole Miss team can make the College Football Playoff, but it won't be easy. Golding will want his team to, frankly, finish the season 5-0 from here.

Ole Miss HC Pete Golding against Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This team has been hit hard with injuries, but those injuries haven't broken Ole Miss. This team still has plenty of talent left. Golding was smart to add extra depth at running back, because it can replace Lacy for as long as needed.

As much as having cornerback Edwin Joseph or Lacy back would be helpful, the Rebels have to find a way to thrive without them. The Rebels simply need to get back to playing championship-level football this Saturday against Auburn.

Ole Miss is entering some season-defining weeks when consistent, clean football is needed most. While some may be looking at the final score against Auburn, the most important thing will be improving in all too important categories of the game.

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