Ole Miss Holds Slim Lead Over Mississippi State at Halftime of Egg Bowl
OXFORD -- The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs are locked in their 121st college football meeting on Friday afternoon, and the host Rebels hold a 17-14 advantage over their in-state rival at halftime.
The Rebels defense got off to a fast start with an interception from Ole Miss linebacker Pooh Paul. The offense, however, couldn’t cash in, settling for a Caden Davis field goal attempt that gave the Rebels an early 3-0 lead.
The Bulldogs would respond through the air with deep shots to put them in scoring position. Quarterback Michael Van Buren found Kevin Coleman for a 34-yard catch and run into the endzone to give the Dawgs the lead.
The Rebs responded with a drive capped off by a JJ Pegues six-yard touchdown run, but the Bulldogs responded with one of their own after a Van Buren touchdown run to made it 14-10 MSU.
The scoring took a backseat after the first quarter until Ole Miss forced a punt, and Ulysses Bentley took the ball 89 yards to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage on the ensuing possession to make it 17-14 in favor of Ole Miss.
The Bulldogs relied on the deep ball throughout the first half but the Rebels' defense held up during the second quarter.
Caden Davis missed a 54-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter, sending this game to halftime.
At the intermission, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is 9-of-13 passing for 90 yards, enough to make him the all-time passing leader in Rebels football history. Bentley leads the team in rushing with 116 yards, and Jordan Watkins is the leading receiver with 35 yards.
