Wyoming Transfer Isaiah Neyor on Campus at Ole Miss, Per Source

The wide receiver committed to Tennessee over the weekend.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor is on a visit to Ole Miss after committing to Tennessee last weekend, sources reported to The Grove Report on Thursday.

Neyor made his commitment to the Volunteers official on Saturday on Twitter, but he is now on campus at Ole Miss despite his commitment. Here is the tweet where Neyor made his announcement.

Neyor measures in at 6-foot-3, and he hauled in 878 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 for the Cowboys.

Neyor flipping from Tennessee after his commitment would not be unprecedented in the transfer portal era. QB Dillon Gabriel out of UCF originally committed to UCLA this postseason before flipping to Oklahoma after Jeff Lebby arrived in Norman as offensive coordinator.

"He is still committed to UT, as far as I know," Matt Ray, publisher of SI's Volunteer Country, told The Grove Report. "They haven't been told differently as of a few minutes ago."

Even if Neyor sticks with his commitment to Tennessee, this is the latest development in a large amount of portal activity involving Ole Miss this offseason. The Rebels have already landed names like LB Troy Brown (Central Michigan), DB Isheem Young (Iowa State) and RB Zach Evans (TCU). USC QB Jaxson Dart and TE Michael Trigg are also planning to visit Oxford this weekend.

Continue to check back at The Grove Report for more updates regarding Ole Miss' exploration of the transfer portal.

