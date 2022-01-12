Skip to main content

Ole Miss Lands LB Transfer Troy Brown from Central Michigan

Brown made his commitment official on Wednesday.

Ole Miss added another playmaker out of the transfer portal on Wednesday, this time in the form of Troy Brown out of Central Michigan.

Brown made his commitment to Ole Miss official on Wednesday afternoon and is the latest installment of a flurry of transfer commits that Ole Miss has grabbed in recent days. 

Brown was a three-time All-MAC player at Central Michigan and had a monster 2021 season for the Chippewas, recording 66 total tackles and forcing and recovering one fumble. In his time at CMU, Brown tallied 215 total tackles, 158 of which were solo. He also intercepted five passes, forced three fumbles and recovered two.

It is still unclear who will be Brown's defensive coordinator in Oxford in 2022, but signs indicate that the needle is moving towards the in-house hire of Chris Partridge to replace D.J. Durkin. Durkin, who left for the same position at Texas A&M earlier this month, served as co-defensive coordinator with Partridge last season and handled the defensive play calling duties.

Brown joins fellow defensive standout Isheem Young from Iowa State in joining the Rebels out of the portal in recent days. Ole Miss has also added an offensive piece in Zach Evans this cycle and is pursuing USC's Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg, both of whom are expected to visit Oxford this weekend, per sources.

Ole Miss' defense was one of the most improved in the country in the 2021 season, but it is losing some key pieces following its historic campaign, namely linebacker Chance Campbell who transferred in from Maryland prior to last season.

