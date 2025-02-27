Ole Miss' JJ Pegues Expects to Work Both Offensive, Defensive Drills at NFL Combine
Ole Miss Rebels defensive lineman JJ Pegues has long been a versatile athlete, and he plans to illustrate that versatility at the NFL Combine this week, according to reports.
Ryan Fowler of the Draft Network reported on Tuesday that Pegues has stated that he will participate in defensive line drills at the combine as well as fullback/tight end drills. Pegues also reportedly stated that he has had "multiple" conversations with teams about a potential role on offense in the NFL.
Pegues has a history of playing tight end early in his college career, but his primary home since transferring to Ole Miss from Auburn was at defensive tackle. In 2024, he also served as the Rebels' short-yardage running back in a package that got the ball in his hands on offense, a wrinkle that helped boost Ole Miss' struggling rushing attack throughout the year.
Pegues is a native of Oxford, Mississippi, and he transferred home to Ole Miss prior to the 2022 season. During his time as a Rebel, he accumulated 110 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks as a mainstay on the interior of the defensive front.
Offensively, Pegues tallied 86 rushing yards on 26 carries and seven touchdowns on the ground, and all of those scores came in the 2024 season.
It will be interesting to see how Pegues is able to perform in a variety of drills this week. His primary position will remain on the defensive line, but if his college career has illustrated anything, it's that he is more than willing to make plays with the ball in his hand when his number is called.