Ole Miss Jumps Into Top 10 of AP Poll Following Win Over Georgia
A big-time win leads to a big-time jump in the polls.
No wonder why Ole Miss finds itself in a spot it figured to be for most of the regular season.
The Rebels returned to the top 10 of the AP Poll for the first time since Week 7's overtime loss against LSU following a 28-10 win over No. 2 Georgia on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Sitting at 8-2, the Rebels must win out in order to secure a spot in the conversation for a College Football Playoff berth, but they'll have a bye to recuperate before taking on Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m.
While the Rebels might not be considered favorites in the SEC for the time being, Lane Kiffin can exhale knowing the signature win has arrived during his tenure in Oxford. Saturday marked the first win over a top-five team since 2015 when then-coach Hugh Freeze led the Rebels to a victory over No. 2 Alabama.
Last season, Ole Miss' best win came against No. 13 LSU in a back-and-forth 55-49 bout at home. Saturday also marked Ole Miss' largest margin of victory against a top-five team since it bested No. 3 Tennessee in a 38-0 bout in 1969.
"I'm really happy for our university," Kiffin said. "(Athletic director) Keith (Carter) made the decision to bring us here. A lot of really good things have happened, but there's not been a signature game like this. We've been close, when Alabama was here. Just really happy."
Jaxson Dart and Austin Simmons delivered in the passing game, combining for 263 yards and a touchdown. Simmons, who could replace Dart next season, filled in for the injured senior during the first quarter and completed five passes for 64 yards, including two first downs to Cayden Lee.
The defense delivered, totaling eight tackles for loss and three sacks. On fourth-and-5, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck threw a pass intended for Oscar Delp, but the ball ricocheted and into the arms of John Saunders Jr.
The Rebels outgained Georgia 395-244 and had a two-possession lead for the majority of the second half. Dart (199 passing yards) outplayed Beck (185 yards) through the air and led the Rebels on the ground.
Ole Miss' defense also forced four fumbles, one of which led to a scoring drive.