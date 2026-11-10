SEC Slaps Ole Miss With Massive Fine After Georgia Game Disruption

The Ole Miss Rebels suffered one of the more embarrassing losses in program history on Saturday in Oxford, falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in a brutal 42-7 loss. It marked the first home loss for the Rebels since 2024 against Kentucky.

Some bad-apple Ole Miss fans clearly showed their frustration toward the Rebels, the officials and the high-flying Bulldogs by throwing bottles, trash and debris onto the field at multiple times during the game. Vaught-Hemingway Stadium even had to put up a message on the jumbotron, warning fans that their continued actions could results in arrest or on-field penalty against Ole Miss.

Now, to add insult to injury, the SEC is coming down with a major financial penalty against the University of Mississippi as a result of Saturday's events.

Ole Miss Fined $250,000 by the SEC

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding reacts during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The SEC announced Monday that it has fined Ole Miss $250,000 as a result of the bottle-throwing incident by the fans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Per the SEC's Bylaws and Commissioner’s Regulations, schools will be hit with immediate financial penalites if bottles or debris get thrown onto the field. While empty bottles cause delay due to crew cleanup, bottles and cans full of liquid could cause serious harm if it makes conduct with a player, fan, coach or stadium worker.

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“If cans or plastic bottles are used as projectiles or otherwise cause game management issues, the institution is subject to an immediate fine and suspension of the alcohol sales privilege," the SEC's regulations state.

The same thing happend to the University of Texas in 2024, also against Georgia. Fans from the student section threw multiple bottles onto the field after a controversial pass interference call that negated an interception. The call ended up being reversed anyway but Texas was still hit with a $250,000 fine.

Could the SEC Suspend Alcohol Sales at Ole Miss Games?

According to the SEC's statement, a repeat offense by the Ole Miss fans could result in the indefinite suspension of alcohol sales at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

"The Conference is not suspending alcohol sales privileges for the University of Mississippi at this time but reserves the right to do so in the future," the SEC said in a statement.

Alcohol sales will continue ahead of the Rebels' next home game against Wofford on Nov. 21, but one more bad decision from a fan could result in loss of alcohol privileges for everyone at the stadium.

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