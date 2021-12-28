Rebels' Kiffin Praises Players Fighting For Record-Setting Sugar Bowl

Lane Kiffin always knew that this could happen. It's the SEC, after all, the conference where the slogan is "it just means more."

Ole Miss is reaching new heights under Kiffin in his second season in Oxford. Last season, in a COVID-19 era where offseason workouts and summer ball was limited, the Rebels went 5-5. A year later, history was made with the program's first 10-win regular season.

Of course Kiffin knew that this was possible. This quickly? It speaks volumes of his staff and players in the progress made over the last 13 months.

"Crazy enough, someone said the other day: What if you would have played well versus Auburn?" Kiffin said Monday. "I don't even know if that's allowed. Are there three SEC teams in the playoffs, because we're sitting there at 11-1? That's crazy to think that you are even that close to that level in year two. It just speaks a ton of the players and formats."

The No. 8 Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC) now embark down to the bayou of New Orleans for a Sugar Bowl showdown with No. 7 Baylor. The Bears (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) will look to claim a record-setting 12th win under second-year coach Dave Aranda.

Should the Rebels win, they too would make history with an 11th win. Before anyone though hoists up a trophy, the team's must past COVID-19 protocols.

High-profile programs such as Texas A&M and Miami (FL) have already pulled out of their bowl games after large spikes of the Omicron variant have been detected during practices. Several games, including the Fenway Bowl and Military Bowl, have been canceled due to outbreaks within the vicinity.

Kiffin is aware of the circumstances. As is Arnada. The Rebels' coach reiterated that despite a rise in cases, his team is preparing for a game come Saturday.

"COVID is still around and has been an issue that we're dealing with," Kiffin said. "We've pushed it back as long as we could from going down there. Just from getting out of our protocols here, which are easier to follow. We will be there eventually."

Kiffin did mention that several players have missed practice this week, but did not specify whom. He did mention that the team will not have any opt-outs in terms of players preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

This includes quarterback Matt Corral, a projected first-round pick and potentially first Ole Miss QB taken on Day 1 since Eli Manning. Corral remained a consistent force for the Rebels' offense while putting up Heisman numbers with his arm and legs throughout the campaign.

Kiffin told reporters that players did not sit down to discuss the pros and cons of playing, but rather decided on their own before addressing him of their status.

"It says a lot about this team. It shows the culture that's been created here and the improvement from year one to two year, also, when you look at that. It takes a while for your culture to set in. So that was really cool to see, to not have to deal with that."

Kiffin said that the team was supposed to arrive in New Orleans on Sunday, but elected to stay behind to allow his players to regroup following their return from the holidays. The Rebels are now expected to depart for the bowl game Wednesday, getting in one more practice Tuesday morning.

Kiffin wished the team would travel on Friday, treating it as a road game, but changes were forced to be made per the bowl's request. The hope is that fans will still travel and be in the Superdome for kickoff at 7:45 p.m.

"I don't think we'll have any idea about which side has more fans and how many actual fans are there being a neutral site game, and with all the COVID stuff going on," Kiffin said.

