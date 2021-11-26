Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
NCAAF
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Celebrate First 10-Win Season Ever: "#PartyInTheSip Tonight"

Author:

When it comes to a battle for football and bragging rights in the state of Mississippi, there is nothing quite like Ole Miss and Mississippi State competing in in the annual Egg Bowl. On Saturday, the Bulldogs left an egg in Starkville as the Rebels defeated Mississippi State 31–21 in the 94th edition of the rivalry game.

In keeping the "Golden Egg," Ole Miss (10–2) claimed its first ten win season in program history and a New Year's Six bowl berth. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin also became the first Ole Miss coach to win his first two Egg Bowls since Billy Brewer in 1983 and 1984.

"Great accomplishment for everyone! Players, staff, everyone! Takes everyone #PartyInTheSip tonight," Kiffin tweeted after the game.

Rebels quarterback Matt Corral—who entered Thursday's game one of only three FBS quarterbacks with more than 15 passing touchdowns and at least 10 rushing touchdowns—threw for 234 yards on 26-of-34 passing for one touchdown while also rushing for 45 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. 

Running back Snoop Conner rushed for 49 yards on 13 carries for two scores in the game. Ole Miss football kept Mississippi State out of the end zone for more than 52 minutes of the game.

Ole Miss improved to 64-46-6 in the series that dates back to 1901. When it comes to the two teams meeting in the Egg Bowl, the Rebels improved to 58-29-5 and now hold a 16-13-1 advantage against the Bulldogs on Thanksgiving games.

