Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Listed Among Top 10 Highest-Paid Coaches In 2024
Despite its College Football Playoff hopes dwindling, Ole Miss football is still amid one of its best tenures under a coach.
It's why the Rebels are making sure Lane Kiffin is comfortable in Oxford well beyond the 2024 season.
According to a study pulled by USA Today, Kiffin is ranked 10th among the top 10 highest-paid coaches in college football of the 2024 season, earning an annual salary of $9 million. Six of the top 10 coaches hail from the SEC , with three earning $10 million annually.
Yes, Ole Miss must win out to secure its spot in the College Football Playoff in Kiffin's fifth season, but that shouldn't take away from the success found since his arrival in 2020. Kiffin's produced two 10-win regular season finishes, a first in program history.
Last year, the Rebels went 11-2 with a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State, which became the best win mark in school history. Since leaving Florida Atlantic to head to the SEC, Kiffin's posted a 39–17 record while averaging nine wins a season.
It's why speculation swirls as to whether or not he would leave in the offseason should the Florida job become available amid the firing of Billy Napier. Even if he doesn't leave and Ole Miss sneaks its way into the College Football Playoff, the revival of the program warrants a new deal with an expanded salary.
USA Today's Paul Myerberg mentioned that Kiffin might be in a win-win situation regardless of the postseason chatter and will walk away a bit richer this offseason, whether it's with Ole Miss or another program.
At $9 million in total compensation in 2024, Kiffin is already one of the highest-paid head coaches in the Bowl Subdivision. But he’s been mentioned in connection to the likely opening at Florida, which is set to move from third-year coach Billy Napier and aim for some of the biggest names in the industry to reverse a recent slide. That increases the possibility that Kiffin will see a pay raise this offseason, and not only from the Gators. Kiffin could also be contacted by another high-profile program in the market for a new coach or have his contract reworked by the Rebels amid interest inside and out of the SEC.- USA Today's Paul Myerberg
The Rebels are on a bye this week before returning to take on Oklahoma next Saturday at 11 a.m.