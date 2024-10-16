'Make Plays!' Ole Miss RB Ulysses Bentley Reveals Focus After Big Game vs. LSU
One of the biggest stories of the year surrounding Ole Miss Rebels football is the lack of touches for running back Ulysses Bentley IV. Bentley was the highest-graded returning running back in the SEC according to PFF, but was sidelined during the spring due to an injury.
Bentley only saw limited action on offense and some on special teams, but after a 100-yard performance in Baton Rouge, it might be time for him to receive his due. Bentley only got 11 carries in the LSU game but made the most of them with a clutch 50-yard touchdown run on a fourth down.
"It was an exciting moment, especially because it was fourth down and for Bentley," Lane Kiffin said in his Monday presser. "You could see his release because he was frustrated with not playing and frustrated that when he had played, he hadn't had much production earlier in the year.
"I was just extremely excited for the moment, but excited for him. I actually just finished meeting with him and told him how proud I was with how he handled adversity and how well he played in the game."
Kiffin seems pleased with how Bentley has handled the situation, but it has been quite puzzling from the outside as Bentley was maybe the Rebels' most explosive threat on offense in 2023.
"I can just control what I can control," Bentley said on Monday, "but at the end of the day, I was just excited to be back out there with those guys. I've just been preparing hard each and every week to make sure I'm on top of things and able to go out there and make plays.
"Everybody knows my role here and what I bring to this team. I'm just going to continue to be me and be myself and go out there and make plays for my team."
It will be a interesting story to watch as the rest of the season plays out. The Rebels are 5-2 overall and 1-2 in SEC play, a disappointing start to what was supposed to be an electric season. Still, not all hope is lost as it would be surprising if a 10-2 SEC team was left out of the College Football Playoff.
The Rebels have to win out. That's a tall task but something this roster was built to do.
