Hindsight to Hindlimbs: How The Egg Bowl Rivalry Was Restored

A leg raise from Ole Miss led to Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach fixing one of the south's oldest rivalries

How can you not marvel at what Mike Leach has done at Mississippi State? Even Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin grins ear to ear when talking about one of the pioneers of the air raid offense making its way to Magnolia State.

"Someone said the other day (Leach and I) kind of don't make sense to be here," Kiffin said Monday. "We get along. Maybe we were brought here to bring a state together. It's football. You really shouldn't hate people just because they went to a certain school."

The Egg Bowl can bring out the worst in people that lone Thursday night in November. This year, the stakes are higher for the No. 8 Rebels (9-2, 5-2 SEC) than ever before.

A win at Wade Davis Stadium over the Bulldogs (7-4, 4-3 SEC) would mark the first time in school history Ole Miss has finished with 10 regular-season wins. It also could help in the hunt of keeping Kiffin away from a reunion in the Sunshine State.

And yes, don't think the programs in Florida aren't watching Thursday night to see which team is getting stuffed, and not that type of way most Americans will be.

“I’ve waited for this week for however many days it’s been since I threw a Hail Mary the last play of the game last year,” MSU quarterback Will Rogers told reporters Monday. “I’ve been waiting for this.”

"It actually means something this year,” Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy echoed.

It's Kiffin's words that echo the most of it not "making sense" that two of the top offensive minds reside in Mississippi. How did we get here, where Lane "quick-wit" Kiffin gets the annual matchup against the Mike "the man with a mouth" Leach to close out the regular season.

Well, that journey to restoring the Egg Bowl starts on a tarmac in California back in 2013.

Kiffin's public firing at USC made headlines across the college football landscape as former USC athletic director Pat Haden left on the bus without the head coach on board following a 62–41 loss to Arizona State.

It was obvious Kiffin needed to restart. He became the face of the "Nick Saban rehabilitation" clinic in Tuscaloosa, Ala. serving as Alabama's offensive coordinator from 2014-16, helping the Crimson Tide pick up its 16th national title. Then, just before facing Clemson a second time, Kiffin was relieved of his duties and headed to Boca Raton.

Florida Atlantic was a step stool back to the Power 5. In three years with the Owls, Kiffin posted a 26-13 record, winning the Conference USA twice. Ole Miss athletic director was just named to take over for Ross Bjork, who left for SEC West rival Texas A&M.

Kiffin was a hot name. Carter needed to make a splash hire with the firing of Matt Luke.

Leach's path to the SEC comes in a different style.

The public fallout in Lubbock left the Texas Tech coach looking for greener pastures. He served for 10 years as the Red Raiders head coach, preaching of the tales of "Swing Your Sword" and "living dangerously" out in West Texas.

Leach stepped away from the game until 2012 when former athletic director Bill Moos made the phone call. Pullman needed passing and Leach was the one man for the job.

In eight years with the Cougars, Leach posted a 55-47 record. He led Wazzu to five consecutive winning seasons and finished ranked No. 10 in the AP poll during the 2018 season.

John Cohen made one phone call, and the Pirate was off to pillage his next city in the southeastern region.

The Egg Bowl always has been important to the fine folks that call Mississippi home. It's only grown in the national spotlight since 2019.

Ever since Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore hiked his leg, a spark ignited between the two sidelines. Kiffin is the boom. Leach is the firework.

Combined, the duo have created a show that Luke and Joe Moorhead only dream of watching unfold.

Both turnarounds have changed the narrative of the two schools in the public eye. Kiffin has transformed the Rebels offense into a top-notch contender, ranking No. 2 in total offense and No. 5 on the ground.

Leach had his wits cut out for him in Year 1. The Bulldogs had finished bottom three in the SEC in passing offense three years in a row prior to his arrival. MSU now is the No, 2 passing offense and averages over 450 yards per game.

Two programs on the rise just two years after mediocrity? How could fans not be entrenched in the rivalry that has swept the nation?

"It really is amazing. It goes against what you would think," Kiffin said. "I think there was a thought out there amongst a lot of people, including coaches, that the SEC had figured it out last year and it slowed them down there throughout parts of the year. Obviously, that wasn't the case because now they're right back to where they started."

Like any rivalry, the lead-up between the two parties is nothing more than smack talk on Twitter and over the phone. The Bulldogs and Rebels argue like sisters and fight like brothers.

How has Twitter not seen an interaction between Kiffin and Leach yet? The world may never know.

Thursday will come. Fans will pile the stands on both sides and Kiffin and Leach greet each other in pregame. Held on a night where "family" is first, the state of Mississippi will gather as one.

Order has been restored in the south by two men who never once called it home. A rivalry as old as time renewed — hopefully growing for years to come.

Hindsight is 20/20. How far has the rivalry come since a hind leg was raised in 2019?

