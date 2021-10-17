Kiffin Trolls Tennessee Fans on Twitter After Wild Win

October 17, 2021
Lane Kiffin Continues to Troll Tennessee Fans After Late-Game Chaos

Author:

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin got the last laugh on Saturday night after some late-game chaos at Tennessee, and he made sure to get one last jab in on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

Kiffin was escorted to the locker room by police on Saturday night in an effort to protect him from debris falling onto the field. Kiffin was hit by a golf ball from the stands in the fourth quarter on Saturday night, and a mustard bottle, water bottles, beer cans and pizza boxes were tossed on the field as well. Ole Miss escaped the contest with a 31-26 victory, though the disappointment didn't stop Tennessee fans from throwing items postgame. 

Kiffin didn't mind the flying projectiles too much based on Sunday's tweet. And some special effects didn't hurt Kiffin's final toss, taunt, either.

"Asked for one for the road and u threw me this," Kiffin tweeted. "Great game and atmosphere last night need that same thing here @OleMissFB this weekend for @EliManning."

Ole Miss advanced to 5–1, 3–0 SEC with Saturday's victory. Kiffin and Co. will host LSU next week, with kickoff slated for 3:30 p.m. ET. 

