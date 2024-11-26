Ole Miss LB Chris Paul Jr. Named Finalist For Butkus Award
Chris Paul Jr. might not make the College Football Playoff after Ole Miss suffered its third loss in The Swamp against Florida on Saturday.
That doesn't mean his time in Oxford was a waste.
The junior linebacker was amed one of five collegiate finalists for the 2024 Butkus Award, as announced by the Butkus Foundation on Monday morning.
Paul, a transfer from Arkansas, was chosen alongside Clemson's Barrett Carter, UCLA's Carson Schwesinger, Oklahoma's Danny Stutsman and Georgia's Jalon Walker. Should he win the award, Paul would become the second Rebel to take home the honor, joining Ole Miss legend, College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Patrick Willis, who won collegiately in 2006 and professionally in 2009.
This is the 40th year of the Butkus Award, which is handed out annually to the top linebackers at the professional, collegiate and high school levels in honor of legendary Illinois and Chicago Bears linebacker, Dick Butkus.
In his first season at Ole Miss, Paul has been among the top-rated linebackers in the nation all season long. Paul Jr. leads all Rebel tacklers and ranks seventh in the SEC with 82 total stops on the year along with 10.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, nine QB hurries, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery.
Considered to be a mid-round draft pick in the upcoming cycle, Paul Jr. ranks as PFF's No. 5 linebacker in the FBS and the second-best one in the SEC in overall grade at 89.8. Against SEC opponents, he's averaged 7.6 tackles per game and 4.0 total TFL, and he has led an Ole Miss defense that has ranked among the best in the country all season long.
The Rebels currently lead all FBS teams in sacks (49), TFL (108) and yards per rush allowed (2.39), while also leading the SEC in rushing defense (87.5 ypg; FBS No. 2) and rushing touchdowns allowed (6; FBS No. 3).
The 51-member Butkus Award selection committee will select top linebackers at the collegiate and high school levels using a 3-2-1 weighted vote with a write-in option. Winners will be named by December 10.
The selection process emphasizes qualities that defined Dick Butkus' career: toughness, on-field leadership, competitiveness, football character and linebacking skills. The award is increasingly focused on recognizing linebackers who consistently play off the ball on their feet in a two-point stance in traditional form.
A Butkus Award celebration featuring the 2024 winners is planned Sat., Feb. 1, 2025, at Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois. The celebration will be featured in the Butkus Award special airing on the Big Ten Network in February 2025.
Ole Miss closes out the regular season on Friday against Mississippi State at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in the annual Egg Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.