Ole Miss LB Suntarine Perkins Named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week
There are good days, and there are great ones for players in college football.
Then, there's whatever Ole Miss pass rusher Suntarine Perkins accomplished Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium over Oklahoma.
The Rebels sophomore was named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 26-14 win over the Sooners in Week 9, the conference office announced on Monday morning. Perkins set the tone for a defense that recorded 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss against Jackson Arnold.
Perkins ended his afternoon with 11 tackles, five of which were for a loss and four coming in the form of a quarterback sack. His four sacks are the most by any individual Rebel defender since 1993, when Cassius Ware notched four sacks against Georgia.
Perkins' 5.0 tackles for loss are the most by a Rebel since Khari Coleman's five takedowns against Troy in the 2022 season opener.
This is the second time that Perkins has won SEC Defensive Player of the Week for a dominant outing against SEC competition. He previously won the honor in Week 6 after posting a career-high 12 tackles and two sacks in a 27-3 road victory over South Carolina.
Through eight games, Perkins is tied for the SEC lead and ranks fourth nationally at 8.5 sacks. His sack total has already placed him tied for ninth on the Ole Miss single-season list with Greg Hardy (2008) and Renard Brown (1995).
Perkains' 12 tackles for loss ranks second in the conference and is tied for fourth among all FBS schools.
No. 19 Ole Miss hits the road to take on Arkansas on Nov. 2. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT in Fayetteville on ESPN.