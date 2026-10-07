Ole Miss Leaving Nike for Adidas in Major Seven-Year Partnership

On July 1st, 2027, a new era begins in Oxford, Mississippi. After a 27-year partnership with Nike, Ole Miss joins a long list of elite collegiate programs switching to the German-founded athletic-wear company. This new deal between Ole Miss and adidas will last for seven years, from July 1st, 2027, to 2034.

The partnership marks a significant change for Ole Miss Athletics, which will receive new apparel, footwear, and equipment for its 18 varsity programs. It also brings expanded Name, Image and Likeness opportunities for Rebel student-athletes as Ole Miss continues to build its brand across the Southeastern Conference.

Adidas and Ole Miss have already begun discussions about future branding and uniform designs ahead of the partnership's official start. While the agreement will introduce new adidas products to Rebel Nation, both sides said they intend to preserve the colors, marks and traditions that have become synonymous with Ole Miss.

NIL Opportunities Primary to the Switch

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The new partnership is designed to extend beyond uniforms and apparel, with NIL opportunities serving as one of its central components.

According to Ole Miss Athletics, adidas and the university have committed to a “transformative NIL investment” that will significantly exceed the program's previous standard. The partnership will provide opportunities for Rebel student-athletes across all sports to work directly with adidas.

Every Ole Miss student-athlete will also be eligible to participate in adidas' NIL Ambassador Network once the partnership begins. The program will give athletes additional opportunities to use their name, image and likeness through affiliate marketing opportunities with the brand.

“Ole Miss is a surging brand in college athletics, and by aligning with adidas, we are investing in our future and ensuring our remarkable rise will continue,” Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said. “This partnership will provide important resources, including increased NIL opportunities that will help us attract and retain elite talent and compete for championships.”

The NIL component of the deal comes as the Rebels continue to operate in an evolving collegiate athletics landscape where schools are constantly searching for ways to help provide financial opportunities for their athletes.

While Ole Miss has established NIL opportunities for its student-athletes in the past, alignment with adidas will allow for new growth to these programs that have been in order since 2022.

Uniforms and Merchandise Set for Change

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most visible change for Rebels fans will be seen in Ole Miss' uniforms and on field apparel.

Adidas will take over as the official footwear, uniform, apparel and sideline partner for all 18 Ole Miss varsity programs. The company and university have already started discussing future uniform designs, branding and colors before the partnership officially begins in 2027.

Carter said adidas understands the importance of Ole Miss' visual identity and traditions.

“Just as importantly, adidas understands and respects what makes Ole Miss special, including our iconic colors, marks and uniforms,” Carter said. “We are excited to build on those traditions while creating new opportunities to grow our brand, elevate our student-athlete experience, increase our retail presence and position Ole Miss for long-term, sustained success.”

The change will extend to Rebel fan merchandise as well.

Adidas and Ole Miss plan for the university book store and other apparel carriers to collaborate ahead of the 2027 partnership, while on-campus activations will take place to connect students with the new brand on campus.

For the fans, the switch will introduce a new look to on and off field apparel, and may provide the opportunity for them to purchase the now obsolete items the team is getting rid of, seen in many schools that have made apparel-partnership switches.

Adidas Targeting Ole Miss' Growing Brand

A fan holds up a sign during ESPN’s College GameDay at The Grove in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The GameDay visit for the Ole Miss-LSU game marks the return of head coach Lane Kiffin since leaving Ole Miss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The partnership comes as Ole Miss Athletics continues to experience a period of success across multiple sports.

Ole Miss has produced two team national championships, four teams ranked No. 1 nationally, three Sweet 16 appearances, three College World Series appearances and a College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance since 2019.

That growth helped make Ole Miss an attractive target for adidas as the company continues to build its portfolio of college athletic partners.

“Ole Miss is an ascendant SEC program that we've pursued aggressively to bolster our portfolio of NCAA partners,” adidas North America President John Miller said. “We are excited to collaborate with the university to enhance a game-day heritage and athletic tradition that stand among the most storied and passionate in all of college sports.”

The agreement officially begins July 1, 2027, giving Ole Miss and adidas the remainder of the 2026-27 athletic year to prepare for the transition.

For Rebel fans, the partnership will eventually bring a new apparel brand, new uniform possibilities and expanded ways for athletes to connect with the adidas brand. For Ole Miss Athletics, the deal represents another investment in an athletic department that believes its brand is continuing to rise nationally.

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