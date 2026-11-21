This Saturday, the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels will host the Wofford Terriers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels will also hold their Senior Day activities on Saturday, despite the Egg Bowl being at home next week.

Notable participating players are offensive lineman Patrick Kutas, kicker Lucas Carneiro, linebacker Suntarine Perkins, wide receiver Deuce Alexander and more. Players like Perkins and Alexander haven't finalized their decisions on whether or not they're returning to school.

Although this season hasn't gone the way anyone, including the seniors participating in Senior Day, wanted, these Rebels still have a chance to add to their legacies as Rebels and help change the narrative around 2026.

Senior Class Accomplishments

Mississippi Rebels place kicker Lucas Carneiro celebrates after making the go ahead field goal against the Georgia Bulldogs in the final seconds of the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many of the members of this year's senior class have been around to see some of the brightest moments in Ole Miss' history. Guys like quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, Kutas, Carneiro, Perkins, Alexander, cornerback Antonio Kite and more were around for last season's deep playoff run, where the Rebels defeated Tulane in round one and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl before falling just short against Miami in a game that would've sent the Rebels to the national championship.

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Additionally, a player like Perkins, who has spent his entire collegiate career with the Rebels, has been around to watch the growth of the team since the 2023 season. He's been around for program-defining wins like 2023's 55-49 win over LSU, 2024's 28-10 win over Georgia and the 2025 season, which included notable wins such as LSU, Oklahoma and the two playoff wins.

Players who've been around since 2023 have gotten to witness a 40-11 record during their time as a Rebel. They have an even better record at home and have a chance to add to it in the next two weeks.

What the Last Stretch of the Season Means

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins reacts after a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since 2023, Ole Miss is 26-2 when playing at home. With Wofford and Mississippi State being home games for the Rebels, seniors who've played in Oxford their whole careers have a chance to improve that to a 28-2 home record. Additionally, a win over Mississippi State would be the fourth straight Egg Bowl victory for the Rebels.

Finishing the regular season 8-4 with wins over rivals LSU and Mississippi State is still an accomplishment compared to some of the lows in Rebel history, even if overall the season didn't go the way Ole Miss wanted it to. Winning the last two regular-season games and perhaps whatever bowl game Ole Miss qualifies for will help round out a legacy for these seniors who have been around for some of the best times to be a Rebel.

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